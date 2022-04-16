Pension for older adults: where to go and what is needed for registration in CDMX

The Government of Mexico reported that people who were born between January and April and have already reached the age of 65, will be able to register for the Senior Pension program from April 18 to 30 in Mexico City (CDMX).
Through her Twitter account, the head of the Federal Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, shared the different modules that will be installed in the country's capital for older adults to submit the required documentation.
According to the official, the registration will take place according to the first letter of the surname from Monday to Saturday, from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon:
A, B, C: Monday 18 and 25 April
D, E, F, G, H: Tuesday 19 and 26 April
I, J, K, L, M: Wednesday 20 and 27 April
N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: Thursday 21 and 28 April
S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z: Friday 22 and 29 April
All lyrics: Saturday 23rd and 30th April
Interested parties must submit to the module closest to their home to carry out the procedure with the following documentation:
Valid official identification: voter's credential, passport, card, professional ID, Inapam credential or identity card)
Unique Population Registration Key (CURP)
Readable birth certificate
Proof of address valid for a maximum of six months: (telephone, electricity, gas, water or property)
Contact phone number to follow up on your procedure
Montiel Reyes pointed out that there is one module for each mayor's office in Mexico City:
Alvaro Obregon Mayor's Office
University Olympic Stadium: parking lot 7, school circuit, Ciudad Universitaria
Azcapotzalco Mayor's Office
Aquiles Serdán: Puente de Guerra Street No. 103, Presidente Madero Housing Unit
Alameda Norte: First Alley of Rosario No. 11c, Santa Barbara
Benito Juarez Mayor's Office
Super ISSSTE Vertiz: Dr. Jose Maria Vertiz 543, Narvarte Poniente colony
Coyoacan Mayor's Office
Cantera Park: Avenida del Imam, colony Ajusco
San Francisco Culhuacán: Santa Ana Avenue No. 750, San Francisco Culhuacán neighborhood
Cuajimalpa Mayor's Office
Esplanade of the Mayor's Office: Juárez Avenue, Cuajimalpa de Morelos neighborhood
Cuauhtemoc Mayor's Office
Monument to the Revolution: Plaza de la República No. 24, Colonia Tabacalera
Tlatelolco: Central axis Lazaro Cardenas No. 445, Nonoalco colony
Gustavo A. Madero Mayor's Office
Rock: North 94, Gertrudis Sánchez colony 2nd section
Futurama: closed 15 of Otavalo, Lindavista Norte colony
Iztacalco Mayor's Office
Iztacalco Cultural Recreational Lighthouse: 255 Oriente Avenue, No. 405, Agrícola Oriental colony
Iztapalapa Mayor's Office
Deportivo Santa Cruz Meyehualco: Genaro Estrada No. 127, colony Santa Cruz Meyehualco
Magdalena Contreras Mayor's Office
Magdalena Contreras I: Avenue Camino Real to Contreras No. 27, La Concepción
Superior War School: Corregidora No. 37B, San Jerónimo Lidice colony
Miguel Hidalgo Mayor's Office
Esplanade of the Mayor's Office: Parque Lira Avenue, No. 94, Observatory Colony
Casa del Maíz los Pinos: Molino del Rey, equipment Chapultepec Forest I
Milpa Alta Mayor's Office
Villa Milpa Alta: Extension Ignacio Zaragoza, Xaltipac neighborhood
Esplanade of the mayor's office: Constitución, colony Villa Milpa Alta center
Tlahuac Mayor's Office
Selene Expansion: Estanislao Ramirez Ruiz No. 301, Colonia Ampliación Selene
Esplanade of the mayor's office: Cuitláhuac walker, colony La Asunción
Tlalpan Mayor's Office
Leona Vicario Park: Benito Juarez No. 12, Tlalpan Centro neighborhood
Venustiano Carranza Mayor's Office
Venustiano Carranza Cultural Center: Lazaro Pavia, Jardin Balbuena colony
Xochimilco Mayor's Office
Deportivo Xochimilco: Francisco Goitia, Santiago Tepalcatlalpan colony
