Pension for older adults: where to go and what is needed for registration in CDMX

The Government of Mexico reported that people who were born between January and April and have already reached the age of 65, will be able to register for the Senior Pension program from April 18 to 30 in Mexico City (CDMX).

Through her Twitter account, the head of the Federal Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, shared the different modules that will be installed in the country's capital for older adults to submit the required documentation.

According to the official, the registration will take place according to the first letter of the surname from Monday to Saturday, from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon:

A, B, C: Monday 18 and 25 April

D, E, F, G, H: Tuesday 19 and 26 April

I, J, K, L, M: Wednesday 20 and 27 April

N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R: Thursday 21 and 28 April

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z: Friday 22 and 29 April

All lyrics: Saturday 23rd and 30th April

Interested parties must submit to the module closest to their home to carry out the procedure with the following documentation:

Valid official identification: voter's credential, passport, card, professional ID, Inapam credential or identity card)

Unique Population Registration Key (CURP)

Readable birth certificate

Proof of address valid for a maximum of six months: (telephone, electricity, gas, water or property)

Contact phone number to follow up on your procedure

Montiel Reyes pointed out that there is one module for each mayor's office in Mexico City:

Alvaro Obregon Mayor's Office

University Olympic Stadium: parking lot 7, school circuit, Ciudad Universitaria

Azcapotzalco Mayor's Office

Aquiles Serdán: Puente de Guerra Street No. 103, Presidente Madero Housing Unit

Alameda Norte: First Alley of Rosario No. 11c, Santa Barbara

Benito Juarez Mayor's Office

Super ISSSTE Vertiz: Dr. Jose Maria Vertiz 543, Narvarte Poniente colony

Coyoacan Mayor's Office

Cantera Park: Avenida del Imam, colony Ajusco

San Francisco Culhuacán: Santa Ana Avenue No. 750, San Francisco Culhuacán neighborhood

Cuajimalpa Mayor's Office

Esplanade of the Mayor's Office: Juárez Avenue, Cuajimalpa de Morelos neighborhood

Cuauhtemoc Mayor's Office

Monument to the Revolution: Plaza de la República No. 24, Colonia Tabacalera

Tlatelolco: Central axis Lazaro Cardenas No. 445, Nonoalco colony

Gustavo A. Madero Mayor's Office

Rock: North 94, Gertrudis Sánchez colony 2nd section

Futurama: closed 15 of Otavalo, Lindavista Norte colony

Iztacalco Mayor's Office

Iztacalco Cultural Recreational Lighthouse: 255 Oriente Avenue, No. 405, Agrícola Oriental colony

Iztapalapa Mayor's Office

Deportivo Santa Cruz Meyehualco: Genaro Estrada No. 127, colony Santa Cruz Meyehualco

Magdalena Contreras Mayor's Office

Magdalena Contreras I: Avenue Camino Real to Contreras No. 27, La Concepción

Superior War School: Corregidora No. 37B, San Jerónimo Lidice colony

Miguel Hidalgo Mayor's Office

Esplanade of the Mayor's Office: Parque Lira Avenue, No. 94, Observatory Colony

Casa del Maíz los Pinos: Molino del Rey, equipment Chapultepec Forest I

Milpa Alta Mayor's Office

Villa Milpa Alta: Extension Ignacio Zaragoza, Xaltipac neighborhood

Esplanade of the mayor's office: Constitución, colony Villa Milpa Alta center

Tlahuac Mayor's Office

Selene Expansion: Estanislao Ramirez Ruiz No. 301, Colonia Ampliación Selene

Esplanade of the mayor's office: Cuitláhuac walker, colony La Asunción

Tlalpan Mayor's Office

Leona Vicario Park: Benito Juarez No. 12, Tlalpan Centro neighborhood

Venustiano Carranza Mayor's Office

Venustiano Carranza Cultural Center: Lazaro Pavia, Jardin Balbuena colony

Xochimilco Mayor's Office

Deportivo Xochimilco: Francisco Goitia, Santiago Tepalcatlalpan colony

