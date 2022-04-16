Coachella 2022 live: schedules and links to watch all concerts for free

The wait is over! The Coachella 2022 festival is finally back and to the delight of its fans, the best artists from around the world have been confirmed to be present at this year's edition. Those who have had the opportunity to mobilize to the United States will be able to witness the mega-concerts that have been organized per day.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket or travel, you have at your fingertips a series of platforms where you can follow the minute by minute of the live broadcast, which records a good image and audio so you can enjoy the experience from the comfort of your home. Know all the details.

COACHELLA 2022: ¿QUÉ ES?

Since its first edition in 1999, this has become one of the most important events in the music industry. Unlike other shows, this one not only brings together stars from the United States or Europe, but also includes Latin American singers on their list of artists. For this edition, attendees and fans will be able to enjoy hours of uninterrupted shows. Who represent us? The 'Bichota' have been called Karol G, Pablo Vittar, Anitta and Nicki Nicole.

COACHELLA 2022: ¿DÓNDE ES?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Indio, California, this time will be two weekends in April, the first from 15 to 17 and the second from April 22 to 24.

WHERE TO WATCH COACHELLA 2022 LIVE?

For the 2022 edition, music lovers who cannot attend can enjoy all the concerts online. These have been divided into channels that you can watch for free, you just need to enter their official YouTube channel. Next, check the links and lineup of artists per day.

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 1)

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 2)

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 3)

The fact: if you missed the show of your favorite singer or band, don't worry. Before each live broadcast you will be able to see the best shows of the previous day.

LINEUP COACHELLA 2022

SÁBADO 16

(CANAL 1)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Koffee

4:35 PM - Masego

5:05 PM - Wallows

6:00 PM - Cuckoo

6:50 PM - 88rising

8:10 PM - Disclosure

9:30 PM - Flume

10:40 PM - Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM - Billie Eilish

(CANAL 2)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Beach Bunny

5:00 PM - J.I.D

5:45 PM - Giveon

6:40 PM - 100 gecs

7:30 PM - Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM - BROCKHAMPTON

9:15 PM - Danny Elfman

10:20 PM - Rich Brian

11:05 PM - Stromae

12:05 AM - 21 Savage

(CANAL 3)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM - Current Joys

5:20 PM - Emo Nite

5:40 PM - Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM - girl in red

7:15 PM - Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM - Steve Lacy

8:50 PM - Pablo Vittar

9:40 PM - King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM - Freddie Gibbs / Madlib

11:30 PM - Hot Chip

12:05 AM - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

DOMINGO 17

(CANAL 1)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Surf Curse

5:00 PM - Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM - Vince Staples

6:35 PM - Run the Jewels

7:35 PM - Finneas

8:30 PM - Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM - Karol G

10:05 PM - Doja Cat

11:05 PM - Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd

(CANAL 2)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Road

5:05 PM - MS Band

5:40 PM - Beabadoobie

6:20 PM - Orville Peck

7:05 PM - Chicano Batman

7:55 PM - Dave

8:40 PM - Joji

9:30 PM - Moonlight

10:15 PM - Jamie xx

(CANAL 3)

4:00 PM - Welcome

4:15 PM - Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM - Channel Tres

5:45 PM - Kim Petras

8:15 PM - Duck Sauce

10:00 PM - Duke Dumont

10:55 PM - Denzel Curry

11:40 PM - Belly