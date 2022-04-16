Army seizes chemical supplies in cocaine laboratory valued at more than 2 billion pesos

In the last few hours it became known that in the rural area of Cumaribo, in Vichada, uniforms of the Army and the Anti-Narcotics Police dismantled a laboratory for the processing of coca base paste, which would belong to the Gulf Clan.

The operation took place at the inspection of San José de Ocune. There, the authorities located “seven wooden constructions which contained chemical precursors inside them for the processing of the alkaloid,” according to the National Army.

According to information that the commander of the Seventh Brigade, Hector William Murillo Sánchez, handed to Caracol Radio, “the National Army and our National Police, with the direction of anti-narcotics, managed to dismantle a laboratory for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride”, which would have the capacity to crystallize up to two tons of coca per month.

As a result of the operation, 180 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride, 200 liters of cocaine-like substance, 1,600 gallons of gasoline and ACPM, 1,375 gallons of acetone, 250 kilos of bisulfite and three plastic tanks were seized, which, according to investigations carried out by these authorities, would be valued at more than 2 billion weights.

On the other hand, in recent hours, the National Army also reported that it was possible to locate, in the south of the department of Bolivar, three laboratories for the processing of coca paste that would belong to the Eln and the Gulf Clan.

The three illegal structures stored 300 kilograms of chopped coca leaf, 215 kilos of cement, 415 gallons of gasoline and 200 gallons of coca base in process; solid and liquid inputs needed for alkaloid processing.

Likewise, and in compliance with the Heroes of Freedom Bicentennial Campaign Plan, the Joint Task Force for Stabilization and Consolidation Hercules, in a military operation between the National Navy, and inter-agency with the Attorney General's Office, managed, today Friday, April 15, the location and destruction of a collection center for narcotic drugs, in the municipality of Mosquera, Nariño.

According to the Army, the troops of the Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion No. 41 and the CTI of the Attorney General's Office managed to locate this narcotics deposit, with 350 kilos of coca-based paste, which would belong to the residual organized armed group called the Alfonso Cano Western Block.

According to information from the Armed Forces, this seizure affects illegal finances by more than 800 million pesos.

During the operation, as reported by the Army, “a violent robbery occurred in which members of the security forces were sprayed with gasoline under threat of setting them on fire if they did not leave the place; this in order to prevent the competent authorities from carrying out the judicial procedure”.

Finally, last Thursday, April 14, the Colombian Navy, together with the National Army, managed to seize 14,790 gallons of fuel and 7.5 tons of cement on the Nechí and Magdalena rivers.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the municipalities of Gamarra (Cesar), Nechí (Antioquia) and Magangué and Morales (Bolívar), where 11,709 gallons of diesel and 3,081 gallons of gasoline were placed.

In addition, in the vicinity of the municipality of Morales (Bolívar), on the Magdalena River, 3,500 kilograms of gray cement were seized in the same tributary, and in the vicinity of the municipality of Gamarra (Cesar), 4,000 kilograms of the same material were seized.

Through a press release, the Navy reported that during the inspections carried out on the shippers-type vessels, its crew members did not present the Certificate of Non-Reporting for Drug Trafficking, so the material was confiscated and made available to the competent authorities in these municipalities. In the course of the operations, there were no catches.

