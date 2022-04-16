“Are you going to Mexico or are you going for Iberdrola?” : Ignacio Mier defended the Electric Reform from opponents

Ignacio Mier Velazco, coordinator of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) bench, said that on 17 April the Electric Reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will be debated and voted on in the Chamber of Deputies.

Through his official Twitter account, the Morenista legislator lashed out against the opposition bloc, the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), noting that his accusations about the discussion of the initiative on the matter energy of López Obrador in San Lazaro are false.

“PRIANRD, don't get confused or want to be confused. The electricity reform will be discussed and voted on Sunday with the 12 points they proposed. Everyone assumes their role and responsibility vis-à-vis their constituents and the Homeland. Are you going to Mexico or are you going for Iberdrola? You will decide freely,” Ignacio Mier wrote on social media.

Mier Velazco defendió la Reforma de AMLO de los opositores (Foto: Twitter)

The publication of the Morenista came as a result of comments by the Secretary of the Energy Commission and member of the PRD Parliamentary Group in San Lázaro, Mauricio Prieto Gómez, in which he indicated that the cherry party will postpone the debate on the Electricity Reform next Sunday because, according to his statements, they did not get the necessary votes.

“We are asking that this initiative be discarded and one put together. We cannot be subject to what the Executive says, we are a power to par. The Legislature will have to present a proposal that will meet the country's needs. The ultimate goal is for electricity to cost Mexicans less, and the one they presented does not say how they are going to achieve it,” said the perredista.

However, Prieto Gómez commented that his position is clear: to vote against the Electricity Reform. He also announced that the PRD PAN and PRI coalition, Going for Mexico, will present an initiative to replace that of López Obrador.

Mauricio Prieto dijo que Morena aplazará el debate de la Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: Twitter/@soymauprieto)

“We are totally firm, committed, we are going to vote convinced that it does not help Mexicans, and I am sure that on Sunday we will rule it out and, in the following days, present the one prepared by Va por México,” said Prieto Gómez.

For her part, Cynthia López Castro, a legislator for the tricolor party, like Prieto Gómez, warned that Morena will postpone next Sunday's session and said that “it will be the first constitutional reform they lose.”

“Morena wants to change Sunday's session, no matter how much they want, they will no longer get the 54 votes they need. It will be the first constitutional reform they lose in this LXV Legislature,” the tricolor legislator wrote on Twitter.

López Castro aseguró que será la primera Reforma Constitucional que Morena pierde (Foto: Twitter/@cynthialopezc1)

In addition to this, the blue and white Jorge Romero Herrera affirmed that not even on Easter Sunday will he “revive” the Electric Reform.

The deputy from Acción Nacional said that the initiative of the cherry party “was born dead” and that is how it will stay, since the blue and white bench, together with the opposition bloc, has ready its strategy to prevent the cherry party and its allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM), from giving them a bullet.

“Not even next Sunday of Resurrection will Morena in the Chamber of Deputies succeed in reviving the Executive's Electric Reform initiative, since she was born dead and that's how she will stay. The deputies of the PAN are ready to avoid any albazos,” said the blue and white on social networks.

