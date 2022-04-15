They found Vania safe and sound; she had disappeared in Iztapalapa

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that Vania Barrón, the 26-year-old girl who had been reported missing in the Iztapalapa mayor's office, was already located alive.

Laura Juárez, mother of the 26-year-old, also reported on the appearance of the young woman through social media.

“I gladly inform you that my Vania was already found by the Prosecutor's Office, about an hour ago. Thank you to each and every one of you for your tokens of affection, support and solidarity, something that I have nothing to pay with. Thank you, thank you,” he explained.

Vania Barrón fue localizada un día después de ser reportada como desaparecida. (Foto: Twitter/ FGJCDMX)

According to Vania's mother, the young woman had gone out on Wednesday night to weigh herself and then to exercise in a park located in the San Miguel Teotongo neighborhood.

The mother explained that because she usually ran in Utopia Teotongo, where visitors must register, she went to look for her at the place but they didn't have it written down, so she worried.

For its part, the Prosecutor's Office reported that it had located Vania “safe and sound” and that she was being provided with legal and psychological support.

Foto: FGJCDMX

In order to find it, the authorities carried out an institutional survey, in which elements of the Investigative Police (PDI) participated and offices were transferred to the C-5, the Prosecutor for Trafficking in Persons and the Prosecutor for Investigation of the Crime of Family Violence.

They detailed that according to the young woman, her absence was voluntary and it is not her intention to return home.

Familiares y amigos de Sofía, joven de 17 años víctima de feminicidio, exigieron justicia en su caso. (Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

Last Wednesday, relatives and colleagues of Sofía Morales, a student at UNAM's National Preparatory School No. 4, marched in Mexico City to demand justice after the death of the 17-year-old girl.

From the Zócalo esplanade, the protesters demanded clarification of what happened in the Marvelou s bar, located in the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, where Sofia and three other friends went to celebrate. In the establishment they were allegedly drugged through the drinks they drank.

Moments later, the feminist activist was taken by emergency forces to a hospital without showing vital signs.

“We are still waiting for toxicological results, we are still waiting for testimonies and information. I would not like to hinder the investigation because it is also our duty as citizens to give the authorities a vote of confidence. I like to believe that there can be a change because of it, an opportunity for the authorities to do their job in the best way,” said Daniel Morales López, Sofia's brother.

Daniel Morales, hermano mayor de Sofía, exigió justicia por la muerte de la joven quien había acudido a una fiesta en la colonia Doctores de la Ciudad de México. (Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

In the first instance, the authorities approached the event to investigate it as a wrongful death. However, following complaints, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City rectified and finally indicated that the case would be investigated under the femicide protocol.

“The death of a teenager, whose body was located in the streets of the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, is being investigated. In this way, staff of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Victim Care, and in close collaboration with elements of the Investigative Police,” the agency reported.

The protest came a day after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the quarterly report of his fourth year in office in which he acknowledged the increase in femicide cases by 15%. Faced with this, he accused that it probably “did not qualify as now”. The president highlighted, in contrast, the overall decrease of 9 of the 12 crimes with the greatest impact in the country.

“It may take us longer to pacify the country, but the surest formula is to attend to the fund. All this effort to achieve peace has been carried out without violations of human rights, without the involvement of the armed forces in massacres, without committing torture, without forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions as was the case before,” he said.

