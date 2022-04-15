The Navy seized gallons of fuel and tons of cement in the Nechi and Magdalena rivers

This Thursday, in the conduct of river registration and control operations, the Colombian Navy, together with the National Army, managed to seize 14,790 gallons of fuel and 7.5 tons of cement on the Nechí and Magdalena rivers.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the municipalities of Gamarra (Cesar), Nechí (Antioquia) and Magangué and Morales (Bolívar), where 11,709 gallons of diesel and 3,081 gallons of gasoline were placed.

In addition, in the vicinity of the municipality of Morales (Bolívar), on the Magdalena River, 3,500 kilograms of gray cement were seized in the same tributary, and in the vicinity of the municipality of Gamarra (Cesar), 4,000 kilograms of the same material were seized.

Through a press release, the Navy reported that during the inspections carried out on the shippers-type vessels, its crew members did not present the Certificate of Non-Reporting for Drug Trafficking , so the material was confiscated and made available to the competent authorities in these municipalities. In the course of the operations, there were no catches.

La Armada lo publicó en sus redes. Foto: Twitter @ArmadaColombia

The Navy will also continue to carry out joint river control and inspection operations, in order to deny the use of rivers for illegal activities, guaranteeing the tranquility and safety of the inhabitants of the region.

It was announced that during operations in the Colombian Pacific it seized nearly 900 kilograms of shark, a protected species whose fishing, industrial and artisanal, is prohibited throughout the country.

The 900 kilograms were seized in two operations.

The first seizure was achieved during the maritime patrol work carried out by the Bahia Solano Coast Guard Station, where a fishing boat that had problems in its propulsion system was located 20 nautical miles from the urban area of Bahia Solano, which had problems in its propulsion system and according to what was stated by its crew members, were adrift two days ago.

After finding it, the Navy personnel towed the fishing boat to the pier of the Bahia Solano Coast Guard Station, where “they checked the health status of the crew members finding them in good condition. Subsequently, in coordination with officials from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority (AUNAP) and the Regional Autonomous Corporation for the Sustainable Development of Chocó (Codechocó), an inspection was carried out in which a bag with 15 fins and seven sharks weighing approximately 200 were found kilograms”.

On the other hand, the second seizure was achieved during a routine inspection, also, in Bahia Solano, in which the Navy uniformed men found a boat “in which 30 sharks without heads or fins, weighing approximately 700 kilograms were found”.

It is worth remembering that Decree 281 of 2021 established measures for the protection and conservation of sharks, sea rays and chimeras in Colombia, “these species represent an ecological importance for the maintenance of the health of the seas and oceans of the national territory, which is why their fishing and marketing is prohibited”.

