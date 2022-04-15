Son of Jhon Mario Ramírez, legend in Millonarios, recalled his father's anecdote with Freddy Rincón

After the death of Freddy Rincón, the 'Colossus of Bonaventura', who scored one of the most remembered goals for the Colombian people, that of the draw with Germany and which gave the national team the round of 16 at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, there are thousands of memories he left during his career in national football where shared with other idols of the country in this sport that generates so many passions.

One of them was John Mario Ramírez, one of the legends of Millonarios, who also died last year as a result of covid-19. “Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, who mans so Bravo to play, and stopped,” Mateo Ramírez recalled what his father said about the 'Colossus'.

The anecdote was published by the son of the blue idol on his Twitter account, where he also uploaded two photos in which his father appeared with Rincón: a recent one, prior to the death of the former Millos player, and another in which they shared in a call with the Colombia national team.

The phrase came up as an answer to the question of which player he thought was the most 'brave', that is, the best, that he had seen playing in the same position as Ramírez.

The son of the ambassador legend said that he later personally met the 'Colossus' because of the closeness he had with his father.

“I never saw Freddy play, but in his videos you can see the quality he had, he was a crack in every sense of the word, later when I met him through my dad. I said he is a crack as a player, but more as a person: his humility, his way of treating people,” he said.

He also said that with Rincón's death he also recalled the hard moment when his father died last year: “His charisma, personality and character, that which is forged by playing football. It hurt me to hear the news that Freddy Eusebio Rincón had passed away, because it led me to remember everything I experienced on June 26, 2021, a day that I wanted with my life that had never come.”

The young footballer also sent his condolences to Rincón's family and thanked the player for his commitment to football for many years.

“My sincerest condolences to the idol's relatives, wife, children and loved ones. I just hope that when he meets my old man, he will give him a hug for me,” he concluded.

On Thursday, the remains of the 'Colossus' were transferred to his homeland, Buenaventura, where his coffin was mobilized in one of the port city's fire trucks.

Hundreds of cars, motorcycles and people on foot joined the tour through the streets to say goodbye to one of their famous footballers. Many cried while waving Colombian flags and white handkerchiefs. Some even shouted phrases of affection.

The caravan traveled every street in Buenaventura. In each one, people remembered pieces of Rincón's life, especially the afternoons he spent playing football in the Las Palmas neighborhood. They say that's where he began to build his history as a sports legend.

At nightfall, at exactly 7:50 at night, the caravan passed through the El Jorge neighborhood, where Freddy grew up and 40 minutes later they arrived at the door of the Coliseum Renato Batalla, where the coffin entered amid cheers from his family, friends and all the people from Buenos Aires who were ready to fire him in the burning chamber.





