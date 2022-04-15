Natacha de Crombrugghe: parents of the missing tourist offer reward of US $15 thousand

Natacha de Crombrugghe offer a reward for knowing the whereabouts of her daughter. VIDEO: Ampato News

It is almost three months since Belgian tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe disappeared on January 24, after leaving the hotel where she was staying in the Cabanaconde district, with the intention of touring the Colca Valley in Arequipa. It is for this reason that his parents offer a reward of $15,000 to anyone who finds the whereabouts of their daughter.

They arrived in Peru last February, but had to return to their country. However, they returned to Arequipa and say that they will not leave Cabanaconde until they find Natacha.

Eric and Sabine de Crombrugghe maintain the faith and hope of finding their daughter.

In an interview with Ampato Noticias, the mother of the 28-year-old said that the idea of the reward was on her own initiative in order to find information about her daughter. For this they have been sticking posters on poles and public places.

Sabine highlighted the kindness and hospitality of the people of Cabanaconde and thanked them for their solidarity. In that regard, he asked the population not to lower their arms and to continue the search. Any information, they ask to give notice to the number that appears on the posters. “We would appreciate any information that could help us find Natacha. We must know if she is in the canyon or what happened,” said the mother.

He pointed out that so far there is no information on his whereabouts and what has happened is a total mystery. “We are determined to do everything to find it. We're not leaving until we find her. Help us find it, please,” he said.

WHAT WAS NATACHA LIKE?

According to her parents, Natacha de Crombrugghe is a young scholar, who had many friends, was very happy, and she liked life. “She's a very happy daughter. It was the first time I had made a big trip,” he said, referring to his visit to Peru.

He acknowledged that although there is a great mobilization by the authorities and rescuers to find the young Belgian woman, they as a private initiative decided to offer a reward of $15,000. “People can confidently call this number. The reward is ours and the aid groups,” Sabine said.

He pointed out that it is good to know that they are not alone in this fight, and to thank because the help is coming. He asked people to share the poster on social media to get some information about the girl's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the search for Natacha de Crombrugghe in the Colca Valley and the teenager Kevin Ramos, who fell into the waters of the Colca River, continues to be carried out by 30 police officers.

Almost two months after the two young men were reported missing, the police are continuing to search areas that were not toured before, PNP Colonel Luis Pacheco, chief of the Arequipa Police Region, reported a few weeks ago.

The official indicated that yesterday and today the rescue groups went out to explore areas of the Colca Valley that were not inspected before, work that will continue in the following days.

He reported that a criminal investigation team will inspect the area, because “nothing is ruled out”.

The tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe disappeared on January 24, after leaving the hotel where she was staying in the Cabanaconde district, with the intention of touring the Colca Valley.

While the teenager Kevin Ramos fell into the waters of the Colca River on January 25 under circumstances that are the subject of investigation.

