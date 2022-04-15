Minute by minute: Cali says last farewell to the Colossus of Buenaventura, Freddy Rincón

The coffin of former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincon, who died after a car accident, is guarded by the police during his wake at the Roberto Lozano Battle Coliseum in Buenaventura, Colombia April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ever Mercado NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The mourning over the passing of Freddy Rincón continues to shock the country, amid tributes, tears and words of encouragement, the country says goodbye to one of its idols. Well, on June 19, 1990, 'El Colosso' silenced Milan with a goal in the 92nd minute against Federal Germany, a score that would give the tricolor qualification to the next round. Today, Buenaventura says his last farewell to his son, who will later be transferred to Cali to stay in the fiery chamber at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, where his fans will pay tribute to him.

The body has been resting in Buenaventura since yesterday, because after being embalmed in Santiago de Cali, it was transferred to the port so that its population could accompany it. He arrived in this city around 5:40pm and was taken to the Roberto Lozano Batalla Coliseum, in the middle of a caravan guarded by the authorities and firefighters, the people of Buenos Aires left with white scarves and the Auriverde flag to follow this procession.

This is how the tribute to the 'Colossus' takes place

8:30 a.m.: Freddy Rincón's body is transferred from the Roberto Lozano Batalla Coliseum in Buenaventura, to his mother's home located in the El Jorge neighborhood, where his relatives will watch over him.

8:33 a.m.: The coffin enters the house amid applause and the accompaniment of his family, the companions prepare to perform various prayers in his honor.

8:44 a.m.: Freddy Rincón's coffin leaves his family home, heading to Gerardo Tovar López airport to be transferred to Santiago de Cali.

El cuerpo de Freddy Rincón es trasladado en Buenaventura Facebook: Noticiero 90 Minutos

The body would be placed in a cold room waiting for its installation in burning chamber at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

IN DEVELOPMENT...

KEEP READING:



