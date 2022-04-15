FLIP rejects allegations to journalists who investigated military operation in Putumayo

The Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) rejected the allegations to journalists who traveled to Putumayo to investigate the military operation of March 28. The reporters from El Espectador, Vorágine and Revista Cambio made an alliance and went to the village of Alto Remanso to learn about the events that are now being investigated by the Public Prosecutor's Office and other entities.

It is important to remember that the operation was presented by the Ministry of Defense as an achievement against drug trafficking, since 11 alleged FARC dissidents had been dismissed; however, days later it became known that they were actually civilians who were in a bazaar that sought to collect funds for a fingerprint badge.

This situation was verified by journalists, who collected evidence and testimonies that show that the operation turned into a massacre against innocent civilians. In fact, social organizations and the community itself in the municipality of Puerto Leguizamo have indicated that it would be a homicide under the modality of 'false positives'.

After the media released the evidence and stories of the victims, presidential candidate Enrique Gomez lashed out at the journalists who conducted the investigation.

“There is a hypocritical attitude several media outlets have taken up the banners of drug trafficking to the demerit of the most vulnerable populations in the country,” wrote the aspirant of the National Salvation Movement. In turn, he called the news “biased” and asked the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, “to stand by and present his files.”

With these statements, FLIP issued a press release in which it assures that “these types of allegations, unfounded and which also link journalists to illegal actions such as drug trafficking, seek to delegitimize their work, but above all endanger them”. The foundation called Gómez's words “highly irresponsible” as the Colombian press has been one of the actors most violated by the armed conflict.

As an argument, FLIP referred to a ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR): “During 1990 (...) journalists were targeted by the various actors in the conflict because of their criticism, their denunciations or for reporting on sensitive issues, especially drug trafficking-related violence.”

On the other hand, the candidate of the National Salvation Movement also wrote on Twitter that, “the media are not judged or judged by the brave men who make up the Armed Forces. Due process must take place in all circumstances.”

Thus, FLIP reminded Gómez that journalism has guarantees to investigate matters of public interest. “On this, the Constitutional Court ruled in 2009 and clarified that 'judicial truth', that is, that which arises from judicial proceedings, does not necessarily amount to 'real truth',” the foundation stated in the press release.

The entity said that the candidate for the presidency should “tend to ensure that there is a good climate to practice journalism. However, Gomez is moving away from those obligations.” They also asked him to rectify his comments and “refrain from making assessments that put journalists at risk.”

FLIP also called on the Attorney General's Office and the National Electoral Council to establish a strategy to prevent electoral violence when it is directed at the press and to adopt sanctions against those responsible.

