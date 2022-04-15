Fabian Sanabria, accused of sexual abuse of his students, believes that Petro's social forgiveness: “It is an ethical proposal”

In addition to the political storm faced by presidential candidate Gustavo Petro for his proposal of “social forgiveness” is another aspect - quite controversial -: the support of Fabian Sanabria, the professor at the National University of Colombia, accused of alleged sexual abuse of several of his students.

The defense of the sociologist was recorded on video, after former councilman Hollman Morris, Petro's close friend, invited him to his program on the Third Channel, in which he tried to justify the candidate's proposal for the Historical Pact.

For the academic, Petro's social forgiveness is not such a far-fetched idea, as several politicians from different sectors have pointed out. Moreover, Sanabria says that this type of amnesty is not given to “la topa tolondra”. This was his intervention:

In his speech, which was widely disseminated on social networks with messages of indignation, the alleged abuser somehow justified Petro's idea, which is said to benefit several prisoners convicted of corruption, such as brothers Iván and Samuel Moreno, protagonists of the so-called recruitment carousel in Bogotá.

“What we see in Colombia, unfortunately, is that it is a sick society (...) we are a society that we are in the 'eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth'. We are in a world of pointing, left and right, up and down,” said the university teacher.

Subsequently, Sanabria tried to make a simile between an intestinal disease and the social forgiveness that the former mayor of Bogotá has had in the eye of the hurricane for a few days. “Society cannot cure its intestinal flora if it definitely doesn't take a little oats and fiber. The proposal for a social pardon (...) is an ethical proposal, and of course it takes generations, it takes decades, but it must be pointed out, it must be routed (...) It is not an immediate irresponsibility”, replied the professor during the Hollman Morris program, which burned down in the last legislative elections when a seat was held in the Senate. for the Citizen Force movement.

In January 2022, the Attorney General's Office presented the university professor before a guarantee judge and charged him with the crime of violent carnal access aggravated by trust.

According to the prosecutor, the determination is given in response to the complaint filed on July 23, 2020 by the Feminist Commission on Gender Affairs of the Department of Anthropology of the National University, in which it accounts for different complaints by some professors linked to that educational institution. For this reason, it was necessary to create a working group within the Sexual Offences Unit of the Bogotá Sectional Directorate of Public Prosecutions, in order to carry out a thorough study and analysis of each of the cases presented.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the defendant summoned in his apartment, located in the Las Aguas sector of downtown Bogotá, a young man who was interested in receiving a resume to get a job, but he would have taken advantage of his student's financial difficulties and allegedly forced him to have sex with him.

The controversial accusations against the professor caused him to vehemently question Petro on social networks, to the point that several scolded him for receiving defenses from controversial characters such as Sanabria or, as has been said in recent hours, from Marcos de Jesús Figueroa García, better known as “Marquitos Figueroa” or his alias of “El perrero de los malcriaos”, a Colombian drug trafficker, smuggler, ex-paramilitary and hitman.

