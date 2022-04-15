Debanhi Escobar: Nuevo León Search Commission offers 100,000 pesos reward for information

A week after it was last seen, the Local Commission for the Search for Persons in Nuevo León announced a reward of 100,000 pesos for information that helped to find Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua.

The case has generated a stir in Mexican society because of how the events took place. The 18-year-old girl attended a party at a Quinta in the municipality of Escobedo with her friends. In the early morning of April 9, on the way back to her home, she was photographed next to a road of the entity. That was the last piece of information about her.

Speaking to the press, the young woman's father said that with the new measure he hopes that the flow of information will increase to find his daughter's whereabouts. In addition, it welcomed the inter-agency coordination that is maintained in the state.

Boletín de búsqueda de Debanhi Escobar. Foto: Gobierno de Nuevo León

Information in development...

