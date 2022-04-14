Video: With Luis Sinisterra's goal, Feyenoord makes history by qualifying for the Conference League semifinal

Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra sentenced the series against Slavia Prague 4-6 and put Feyenoord into the semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22/(ESPN)

On the afternoon of this Thursday, April 14, Luis Sinisterra became the first Colombian to qualify for the semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the new club competition of the Old Continent.

In their first edition, Feyenoord of the Netherlands defeated Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic 1-3 and with an overall score of 4-6, they advanced from the quarterfinals to enter the best four of the competition: alongside Leicester City, AS Roma and their next rival: Olympique Marseille.

The Sinisterra club knew how to impose conditions in the first leg with a brilliant performance by the Caucano, who this April 14 started again in the 4-3-3 scheme proposed by coach Arne Slot.

A double by Nigerian centre-forward Cyriel Dessers was enough to win the series at Sinobo Stadium in Prague. The goals converted in the 2nd minute and the 59th minute left the Eredivisie club one step ahead in the 90 regulations, despite an unusual error in the start they committed in the 14th minute with the goal that they practically gave the Ivorian Ibrahim Traoré for the 1-1 partial.

Sinisterra appeared to sentence the series in favor of Feyenoord in the 78th minute of the game. As usual, the former Once Caldas striker was able to settle down on a diagonal by stinging in the void and after receiving a pass from teammate Jorrit Hendrix, he finished with a right to the front post of goalkeeper Aleš Mandous the goal of the 1-3 final in the Czech capital.

The 22-year-old left winger of the Colombia national team celebrated his fifth goal of the season in the UEFA Europa Conference League, before being replaced in the 82nd minute by Bryan Linssen:

Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra sentenced the series against Slavia Prague 4-6 and put Feyenoord into the semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22/(ESPN)

News in development...

KEEP READING: