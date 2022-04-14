Sargassum at “excessive” levels caused beach closures in Quintana Roo

CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO, 04ABRIL2022.- De cuerdo con el semáforo, hay 44 playas de la zona norte con recale excesivo de sargazo, cero más con abundante, 13 playas con recale moderado, 19 muy bajo y 04 playas sin sargazo. En la magen Playa Ballenas y Playa Gaviota Azul. FOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM

An important season is approaching for the Mexican Caribbean, but it has been completely marred by the return of sargassum to its beaches, which could make it difficult for tourists to visit in the state of Quintana Roo.

Unfortunately, prior to the Easter holidays, the areas returned in red light color, or excessive amount of sargassum on some beaches in the area, according to the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network.

Such is the case of Riviera Cancun, as well as Nizuc Playa Coral; Playa El Recodo, which already had to be closed by the local government; Xcacel-Xcacelito, Tulum Ruinas and Punta Piedra, although it can be seen that it is beginning to be painted in worrying colors.

Such is the case of 24 beaches in orange or “abundant”. Moon Palace, Royalton Riviera, Petempich Bay, Puerto Morelos Downtown, Punta Braca, Xcalacoco, Punta Esmeralda, Playacar ZH, Akumal, Soliman Bay, Tankah, Tulum ZH North, Tulum ZH South, Punta Molas, Xhanan Beach, Bonita Beach, Mezcalitos Beach, Punta Morena, Chen River Beach, SAN MARTIN Beach, Bush Beach, Encantada Beach, Point Celarain, as well as Arco Maya.

El gobierno local advirtió más de 18 mil 889 toneladas de sargazo en el Caribe Mexicano FOTO: ELIZABETH RUÍZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM Elizabeth Ruiz | Elizabeth Ruiz

Finally, moderate sargassum has already begun to appear in Bahia Principe, Xpu-Ha, Barceló Maya, Puerto Aventuras, Playa Fundadores, Playa Mamitas, Punta Bete, Playa Paraiso, Punta Maroma, Vidanta, Valentín, Playa Secreto, Holbox Centro, Isla de la Passion and Isla Mujeres Playa Norte.

However, some of the points of greatest gathering are in areas such as Muy Bajo and Sargassum, such as Isla Mujeres Playa Centro and Punta Sur, as well as Isla Contoy, Costa Mujeres, Playa Mujeres, Punta Mosquito, Punta Cocos, Playa Ballenas, Playa Delfines, Cancun Playa Caracol, Playa Tortugas, among others.

Through social networks, they indicated that the Riviera Maya will see sargassum hauling over the next few days due to southeastern winds of up to 30 kilometers per hour, where the most affected points can be from Nizuc to Xcalak.

According to the State Civil Protection Coordination of the State, for the coming days Thursday and Friday there are expected to be streaks even up to 50 and 60 kilometers per hour. Therefore, it recommended that boats maintain precautions for maritime navigation and water activities along the coasts due to the effects of wind and waves.

For its part, the Communication Division of Quintana Roo reported that in Cozumel and Tulum there are 7 and 5 beaches with a high sargassum condition. Only three are kept clean: Mirador Chumul, as well as Pescadores and Maya.

On the other hand, the municipalities of Puerto Morelos and Solidaridad have 8 beaches each at a moderate level of sargassum, with only one clean beach in it: Caribbean.

Se espera un nivel “excesivo” con acumulaciones de hasta 90 centímetros de altura en montículo FOTO: ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM Elizabeth Ruiz | Elizabeth Ruiz

In their forecast, they indicated that as of April 10, a total of 18,889 tons of sargassum had been recorded in the Mexican Caribbean, although with considerable cloud cover.

According to current models and seeing, they indicated, easterly wind conditions are expected to continue, which will cause excessive amounts of sargassum from Xcalak, to Sian Ka'an and Cancun, as well as east and south of Isla Mujeres.

In this sense, the alert level for estimating recales in the Caribbean is up to category 8; that is, an “excessive” level, with accumulations up to 90 centimeters high in mounds, which could cover the entire beach area.

