Judiciary: Vandals who attacked headquarters in downtown Lima sentenced to more than two years in suspended prison

The Fifth Permanent Preparatory Investigation Court for Flagrante Crimes of the Superior Court of Lima sentenced more than two years suspended prison for four defendants for acts perpetrated in grievance of the Judiciary and Tiendas Tambo S.A.C. during the violent demonstration on April 5 at the Center of Lime.

The convictions were handed down in two separate hearings by Judge Camero Calderón Muñoz. The accused, who were caught in flagrante, accepted the charges and took advantage of the concept of the early termination of the trial.

In the first virtual advance judgment on 7 April, the magistrate sentenced Luiggi Villalobos Sánchez and Christofer Rea García to 2 years and 9 months of suspended sentence and 2 years and 6 months of suspended sentences, respectively, for the crime of aggravated reception in the degree of attempted grievance of the Lima Superior Court, located at the crossroads of Abancay avenues with Nicolás de Pierola.

It also imposed rules of conduct on both convicted persons such as not being absent or changing the place of their homes without prior authorization from the court, and registering their activities every six months in the Biometric Control Registry area

It also ordered each of them to pay S/250 for civil reparation in favor of the injured party, which they must deposit in a single installment on the last working day of June 2022.

On the other hand, in the virtual advance sentence on April 8, the judge imposed on Maycker Zorrilla Rondón and Sebastián Yovera López 2 years and 6 months of suspended sentence, and 2 years and 11 months of suspended sentence, respectively, for the crime of aggravated theft in grievance of Tiendas Tambo S.A.C.

In this case, the magistrate established as rules of conduct for both convicted persons not to commit a new intentional crime, not to be absent or to change the place of their homes without prior authorization of the court, among other measures.

In addition, he fixed each of them the payment of S/500 in favor of the aggrieved party, which will be canceled in an installment on May 8.

THIS IS HOW THE SUPERIOR COURT OF LIMA WAS

On the night of April 5, the president of the judiciary, Elvia Barrios, stated that the vandals tried to burn the basements of the Superior Court of Justice where there are files of different natures. “It's a group that seems to be targeted,” he told the media outlet.

Thanks to videos posted on social networks, it became known how it looked inside the looted headquarters of the High Court of Justice. The images show how the offices on the first floor of the former Ministry of Education were destroyed. “All the computer equipment took away,” says the person who recorded the clip.

Images of the looted offices of the Superior Court of Justice.

“People who entered violently managed to break into the offices on the first floor of Lima's Superior Court of Justice,” he continues in another video, while in the background there is a demonstration taking place in the streets.

Images of the looted offices of the Superior Court of Justice.

In a last clip, it is seen how the topical area was also destroyed, with the furniture upside down and the medicine cabinets destroyed. They even report that the drugs were taken from the place.

“According to the images recorded by personnel of the judiciary, the attackers took everything from medicines from the topical area to computers,” explained Ernesto Cabral, who specified that “on the first floor of the Alzamora Valdez Building (affected by the attack) there is the ODECMA Verbal Complaints Office (Office) Decentralized Control of the Judiciary)”.

Images of the looted offices of the Superior Court of Justice.

KEEP READING: