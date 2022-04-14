Easter 2022: what are the favorite beaches for Mexicans

Fotografía fechada el 2 de junio de 2020 que muestra turistas mientras pasean por las playas del balneario de Acapulco. EFE/David Guzmán/Archivo

One of the most awaited moments for Mexican citizens has arrived, since the Easter holidays have historically been placed as one of the dates of greatest escape to tourist destinations to get out of the daily routine briefly.

For this reason, hotel occupancy will enjoy good numbers this weekend, especially due to the arrival in one of the low points of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, which is why an economic outflow of more than 140 million pesos is estimated, according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Service and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur).

Regarding the main points where part of this millionaire spill could be directed, the main beaches that Mexicans will attend during Easter 2022 were announced, with Acapulco and Cancun as the main standards of the Republic regarding beaches.

Cancún será una de las playas más visitadas por ciudadanos mexicanos en la Semana Santa 20222 (Foto: EFE/Alonso Cupul) EFE

According to a report submitted by Forbes Mexico, the beaches with the highest request for reservations through the Airbnb hosting platform were Acapulco, Huatulco, Cancun, Ensenada, La Paz, Los Cabos, Mazatlan, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta and Tulum.

The director of communication of the accommodation company, Carlos Olivos, mentioned that at this time citizens already feel the confidence of traveling through an airplane, as a result of the declining numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike the previous year in which travel through the use of cars predominated.

Regarding the most sought-after sites, Cancun will receive most of its tourists from Mexico City, Monterey and Guadalajara; while Acapulco will receive the majority of its tourists from Mexico City, Puebla and Toluca.

En diciembre de 2021, la bahía de Acapulco conmemoró 500 años de ser descubierta (Foto: EFE/ David Guzmán) David Guzmán | EFE

Regarding hotel occupancy in the country, the destinations with the highest percentage beach for this Easter holiday are Veracruz and the Riviera Maya, with more than 90%; while Acapulco, Mazatlan and Baja California Sur, have an estimated 80% occupancy rate.

On the other hand, PriceTravel Holding confirmed that the most sought after and booked destinations were Acapulco and Cancun, but they also added Ixtapa, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, so greater conglomeration is expected in the aforementioned destinations for April.

According to the Concanaco, on average hotel occupancy will exceed 75 percent in major tourist destinations, with more than 10 million domestic tourists traveling during the period from Saturday 9 to Sunday 24 April.

Chichen-Itzá, una de las 7 maravillas del mundo, se mantiene como uno de los destinos más visitados por extranjeros (Foto: EFE/ Cuauhtémoc Moreno)

“For Mexican businessmen, especially those dedicated to tourism, Holy Week and Easter is one of the most important holiday seasons of the year and, after a complicated 2021 it represents a very important benefit for their economy, which is everyone's economy,” explained the president of the confederation, Héctor Tejada Shaar .

Likewise, the leader also requested to continue to maintain all safety and hygiene measures against COVID-19 and to go to formal establishments, “the only ones capable of offering guarantees to consumers and employees”.

Data from the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) indicate that Mexico is a bioceanic country with 11,122 kilometers of coastline, where sun, salt water and sand make up a great diversity of beaches that both tourists and locals can enjoy.

