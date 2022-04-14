25,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans filled the Camp Nou: the unusual protest of the Barcelona ultras

The followers of frankfurt occupy seats of the local grada at the duel ante barcelona

This Thursday Eintracht Frankfurt beat Barcelona 3-2 at the Camp Nou and qualified for the Europa League semifinals after the 1-1 it had won in Germany. Beyond the show that the German team gave on the field, there was also a place for a shocking show in the stands of the Catalan stadium.

More than 25,000 German fans traveled to Spain to support their team, even though they only had five thousand tickets available. The other 15,000 bought tickets to occupy seats that were supposed to be for the fans of the cast led by Xavi Hernández. In this way, Eintracht Frankfurt fans made themselves feel like they were local.

Early on, videos were made viral on social networks showing the tide of white t-shirts that were in the central areas of Barcelona and then the caravan that the Germans set up to walk to Camp Nou.

Already at the stadium, the Germans made themselves felt with their songs and the images show that thousands were really present. Such a hostile climate for the venue caused the ultras of the Catalan team to abandon their place at halftime behind one of the arches, in protest against the presence of the Eintracht Frankfurt fans. Finally, when they were 10 minutes away from the complement, they returned to their position to continue encouraging.

Kostic, twice, and Borré scored for the visitor, while Busquets discounted on the end. With the victory, the team led by Austrian Oliver Glasner qualified for the Europa League semifinals where they will clash with West Ham United, which eliminated Olympique Lyon. On the other side of the key were Atalanta will face the winner of Rangers and Sporting Braga.

For its part, Barcelona suffered its first major defeat under the tutelage of Xavi Hernández, whose only objective now will be to score in La Liga as many points as possible to close the 12-point distance that the leader, Real Madrid, leads him, with seven dates to go.

