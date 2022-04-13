The opposition asked to question the prime minister of Peru about the curfew in Lima

Opposition lawmakers presented interpellation motions on Tuesday for Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres and Interior Minister Alfonso Chávarry to be questioned separately over the government's decision to decree a curfew in Lima and Callao on April 5 amid the crisis political and social impact affecting the country, local media reported.

Liberal legislator Flor Pablo delivered a motion to challenge Torres with the signing of congressmen from Acción Popular, Fuerza Popular, Juntos Por Peru, Somos Peru, Avanza Pais, Popular Renewal and the Morado Party, said RPP Noticias.

Pablo pointed out that it is proposed that Torres respond for the reasons that led to the ordering of compulsory social immobilization and government action during social protests.

“We don't want to pass up such a decision, because imprisoning more than 9 million citizens is an absolutely serious fact because it restricts freedoms and rights,” the congresswoman said in statements quoted by RPP.

He added that the prime minister is also being asked to respond on the investigations into the deaths of citizens “as a result of social upheaval” and for the injuries that resulted during the events.

Pablo said he hopes that the debate on the motion will take place during the plenary session that will be convened after the following week of representation of legislators.

On Tuesday, left-wing parliamentarian Sigrid Bazán also filed a motion to challenge Minister Chávarry for police action during protests over the country's transport stoppage and the curfew that was decreed in Lima and Callao, the newspaper La República reported.

Bazán and the congressmen who signed the motion assured that the Ministry of the Interior did not fulfill its task of guaranteeing public peace and order, as demonstrations were held in the country that led to looting and attacks on public and private premises.

The Peruvian government was harshly criticized last week, when it declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Lima and Callao in response to a national strike by carriers due to increased fuel prices.

During that day, thousands of citizens took to the streets of the capital and challenged the measure, which initially had to be extended for 22 hours, but Castillo lifted it earlier, while giving explanations to Congress.

On Monday, opposition congressman Patricia Chirinos also filed a constitutional complaint against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, whom she accused of “attacking the freedom of millions” of citizens by declaring a curfew in response to the shutdown of carriers.

(With information from EFE)

