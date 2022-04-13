Seven years after the first season, the 'Junior' met again on 'MasterChef Celebrity'

The viewers of 'MasterChef Celebrity' saw last Monday the comedians' return in the most famous kitchen in the world. Figures such as Piter Albeiro, Freddy Beltrán, Hassam and Juanda Caribe dusted off their culinary talents and prepared their best dishes with tuna together with Pamela Ospina and Chicho Arias, who are competing this season.

However, on Tuesday night the celebrities did not reappear on the program, but instead the space was opened for those children who participated in the first and only season of the 'Junior' edition and whose broadcast was in 2015, leaving Yulitza Sarmiento as the winner who, in fact, was part of this reunion.

Along with her, six more young people arrived, including Rodrigo Perdomo, who is currently a renowned gastronomic influencer; María José Roldán, the 'star of the alfajores' of seven years ago. In fact, he recently set up a venture dedicated to the production and sale of these desserts.

Matías Ramírez, Daniel Gómez (another 'hard' dessert) and Valeria Valencia were other former participants who put on the white apron again, with the mission of showing that they kept their skills as cooks intact.

It may interest you: On the 61st anniversary of Happy Lora, a review of the year when he was crowned world boxing champion

Everyone remembered their stay in the kitchen in 2015, even when it came to doing the challenge of the 'mystery box', which contained Greek yogurt: everyone had to make a preparation with this food. They did not cook alone; on the contrary, the chefs divided them into two groups of four, of which two had to make sweet dishes and two others - preparations with salt.

Everyone had the goal of preparing dishes for 11 people, so the pressure was felt throughout the 60 minutes they had. Halfway through the challenge, the experts made a round for the kitchens, showing that, as they expected, the desserts were taken care of by María José and Daniel, while Rodrigo was one of the leaders of one of the squads.

At the end of the challenge, everyone applauded, not only because of the conviction that they had made good preparations, but because they met many years later. Later, the chefs announced that the diners would be themselves and also the juries, all meeting at a banquet.

Los jóvenes de la temporada 'Junior' se reunieron con los jurados para degustar sus platos en 'MasterChef' FOTO: Captura de pantalla (Canal RCN en vivo)

Even Christopher Carpentier, who is one of the least tested in the evaluations, ate of the vast majority of the dishes delivered by young people. And the feedback was not long in coming: Jorge Rausch asked about the way they had used yogurt, to which Rodrigo replied that a curry they had made contained this dairy.

You may be interested in: Video: “Will this be legal?” , Yeferson Cossio upset with company that promotes tour to see his house

Daniel 'pulled out his thorn' last season and prepared a foam made with chantilly cream. The Yulitza patacones were well received by Chris, and Nicolás de Zubiria spared no praise for Majo for his alfajores. Jorge Rausch agreed with his verdict but, despite the group tasting, they had to choose a winning group.

Finally, both the judges and the contestants determined that there was a “technical tie”; even, the bogotano chef stated that, “gastronomy won” knowing that everyone retains their culinary skills. Now, loyal viewers of the show will gather this Wednesday in the most famous kitchen in the world to show everything they have learned in the seasons of the reality show.

KEEP READING