Before the end of April Roberto Prieto Uribe, former manager of Juan Manuel Santos's presidential campaign, convicted of the Odebrecht case, could be released from prison because he would have already served the sentence imposed on him. The prisoner was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019 for falsehood in a private document as a determiner, trafficking in private influence and undue interest in the conclusion of contracts.

In development...

