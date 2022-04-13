How is comedian Polo Polo doing six years after his retirement

The comedian Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benitez, better known as Polo Polo, retired from the stage and other events in 2016, at that time he offered no explanation, but a couple of years later, rumors about his alleged Alzheimer's disease began.

“What I know and that much is said is that good Polo is struggling with Alzheimer's, I just want it to be okay,” said Jorge Falcón. For his part, Luis de Alba stated that he knew he was ill, but did not specify anything about it.

Recently, Jorge Carranza El Costeño revealed that he has no recent contact with him or his family member, but he knows that he has stability thanks to being close to one of the partners of the bar where he started telling jokes in Mexico City:

“You have a lot that I don't see your son, who was my neighbor, but I know that he is fine, that he is well taken care of, blessed God... But as far as I know from the other partner of El Cuevón is that Polo is stable, okay,” said the comedian for the program De Primera Mano.

The comedian also explained that he knows who belong to his close circle and frequent it:

“I think he met not so long ago with Carla Estrada, with those who do see him, Chabelo, dear Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, are the ones who are most in contact with him,” he clarified.

In the program De Primera Mano, Jorge Carranza revealed that Polo Polo was the one who helped him venture into Mexico City, giving him his first opportunities after his success in Acapulco.

When the comedian was about to retire from one of the places where he was offering his show, Polo Polo offered him to stay and found his own space:

“One day he tells me 'Don't leave El Cuevón, stay here, we're going to forge a little place, let's push, 'and I was very honored by that invitation from the great master Polo,” he said to De Primermano.

In an interview for the Mimí Contigo program, Jorge Carranza said that he ventured to work telling jokes at school events, at that time he was under 15 years old and the money was not enough, since his first salary was 20 pesos.

In conversation with the Flans singer, she revealed that she only repeated the routines her father did as a comedian, but that she could not even fully understand those jokes.

Under these circumstances, Javier Carranza was planning to commit suicide as a “sacrifice” so that his mother would have one less mouth to feed, but the comment of a well-known singer I would have changed my mind.

Polo Polo is a comedian who was characterized by his jokes and routines full of sexual references, double meaning and acid humor, to the point that he was censored in the eighties. He also had some appearances in archives films such as The Milk of Zacharias (1986) and The Feared Boy of the Neighborhood (1989).

