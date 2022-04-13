Diego Rebagliati spoke harshly about the controversial criminal offense against Cristal in Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal vs U. Católica: journalist Diego Rebaliati referred to the penalty against the team celeste in the match for date 2 of Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores that was played at the San Carlos Apoquindo stadium in Santiago.

In the minutes of the match between the celestial team and the 'crusaders', Uruguayan referee Leodán González claimed a controversial penalty resulting from a hand inside the area of Percy Liza when he disputed an aerial ball with defender Nehuén Paz. The decision led to the Chilean team's winning goal.

The Movistar Deportes journalist posted on his Twitter account a comment rejecting the judge's decision on the engagement. “What a criminal invented, something always happens in the...”, he quoted.

He was not the only one to comment on it through social networks. His colleague, Horacio Zimmermann, also commented on the topic: “Unfair result because the difference between one team and another was made by the referee. Anyway, Cristal must have closed it first. Percy Liza failed twice alone. Alone.”

“It's not criminal. It's a Catholic player's hand. Leodán Gonzales gave the match to Universidad Católica (...) he gave the locals a penalty on the end”, subscribed Jean Martín Dueñas, reporter for Rpp. In the same vein, Juan Carlos Ortecho, a journalist for the same station, tweeted: “Cristal is not criminal in Santiago. They rob him with impunity.”

Eddie Fleishman of Willax Tv quoted; The referee invents a criminal Catholic U. for a hand that did not exist. They're 1-1 and Cristal doesn't deserve to be defeated. It's a shame Conmebol that there is no VAR in the Copa Libertadores.”





Controversy for criminal charge against U. Católica against Sporting Cristal for Copa Libertadores 2022. (Video: ESPN).





Sporting Cristal lost in its premiere match at the 2022 Copa Libertadores to Brazil's Flamengo (2-0) at the National Stadium in Lima. The Brazilian team won with goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho. The celestial team was also defeated in its last match by Peruvian Liga 1 after losing 2-0 to Cesar Vallejo University, took 12 points and ranked 10th in the standings of the Apertura Tournament.

U. Católica debuted with defeat in Group H after falling 1-0 to Talleres de Córdoba for the first date of the series. The match was played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Argentina and the winning goal was scored by Hector Fértoli. The 'Crusaders' fell 2-0 to La Serena in their recent presentation at the Chilean tournament and placed ninth in the table with 12 points.

Sporting Cristal coach Roberto Mosquera lined up with Alejandro Duarte; Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chavez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola; Jesús Castillo, Horacio Calcaterra, Christofer Gonzales, Leandro Sosa; Irven Avila and Percy Liza.

The strategist of the Catholic University Cristian Paulucci trained with Sebastián Pérez; José Fuenzalida, Erwin Ampuero, Nehuén Paz, Alfonso Parot; Marcelino Nunez, Juan Leiva, Felipe Gutiérrez, Gonzalo Tapia; Diego Valencia and Fernando Zampedri.

