They offer a reward of up to $50 million for those responsible for the murder of an American fan

A few days ago, the murder of a fan of America was recorded in eastern Cali. According to the authorities' reports, the events were recorded in a park in the Desepaz neighborhood.

Faced with this situation, the Mayor's Office of Cali announced a reward of up to 50 million pesos for information that would identify and capture those responsible.

Likewise, the mayor's office reported that at the end of a meeting between senior officials of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the National Police, CTI, members of the local bars and the secretariats of Security and Justice, Peace and Citizen Culture and Sports and Recreation, it was determined that rapid progress would be made towards the clarification of this homicide of the amateur 35 years old.

In addition, “work will continue on the construction of a true social neighborhood that respects life and allows fans of this sport to enjoy the spectacle of football in peace and tranquility,” said the Mayor's Office of Cali.

“We are not going to allow any kind of conflict between the bars of the teams of Valle del Cauca and the city of Cali,” said the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

The leader of the portfolio also urged all members of the bars of the local teams to reflect during Holy Week on the value of life and respect for difference: “It is not worth a rag more than a life. We will spare no effort to protect all citizens and promote peace and coexistence in Santiago de Cali,” added Carlos Soler.

The murder of the American fan in eastern Cali

According to local media reports, the homicide of the American fan was recorded on April 7.

Diego Fernando Rubiano, 35, was together with other fans of that football team in a park in the Desepaz neighborhood. Apparently, there were about 30 people who were sharing in the public space.

These people were surprised by two men who were riding motorcycles. Apparently the subjects came to the park and opened fire without a word. In the midst of the shooting, Diego Fernando Rubiano was the one who apparently received the most bullet wounds, which resulted in his death.

According to the first versions that the local authorities delivered, it would be a dispute between fans of two teams over the theft of flags or 'rags'.

