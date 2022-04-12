Ollanta Humala and Nadine Heredia: oral trial against both will continue on Monday, April 18

The oral hearing against former President Ollanta Humala, his wife Nadine Heredia and others, for the crime of money laundering will continue this Monday, April 18 at the Third Collegiate Criminal Court of the Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice (CSN) for the Lava Jato case.

At Monday's hearing, led by the president of the Collegiate, Nayko Coronado, a presentation was made by the Attorney General's Office, which requested the nullity of the transfer of three buildings of the former president in favor of his then youngest daughter, Illary Humala Heredia.

APRIL 18 HEARING

Nayko Coronado indicated that the hearing on April 18 will begin with the offer of new evidence of the request for the nullity of transfer of three properties of the former president in favor of his daughter.

He also reported that on Tuesday 19 the session will begin with statements from witnesses offered by the Prosecutor's Office; among them former congressmen José Vega and Álvaro Gutiérrez; as well as former presidents Alejandro Toledo and Pedro Pablo Kuczynki; among others.

INVESTIGATED

There are nine individuals investigated in this money-laundering process in total, which takes place within the framework of the Lava Jato case.

In addition to Humala and Heredia, the court ordered the presence for the trial hearing of Ilán Heredia Alarcón, Rocío del Carmen Calderón Vinatea, Antonia Alarcón Cubas and Mario Torres Aliaga.

Likewise, Martín Belaunde Lossio, Maribel Amelita Vela Arevalo, Eladio Mego Guevara, Carlos Gabriel Arenas Gomez Sánchez and Santiago Gastañadui.

Also included are the company Todo Graph SAC and the Peruvian Nationalist Party.

THEY REQUEST 10 YEARS IN PRISON

It should be noted that Judge Germán Juárez asks for 10 years in prison for former President Ollanta Humala and former first lady Nadine Heredia, of course illicit financing in the 2006 presidential campaign.

The couple are accused of the crime of money laundering in three sections: the 2006 presidential election campaign, the 2011 election campaign and the concealment of money from illicit sources.

In the first case, Humala is believed to have contacted the then president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, through William Chavez Alcantara. The reason was for him to support with funding the Nationalist Party created in October 2005 and founded “by Ollanta Humala, his brother Alexis; Nadine Heredia and his father”.

According to the accusation, “that money came out of the Venezuelan public treasury. That money is of illicit origin.”

Humala and Heredia would have agreed with the People's Political Unit 89 that Ilan Heredia should be in charge of the economic management of this alliance. So “they received $92 thousand dollars, but campaign expenses amounted to $6 million.”

“The illicit money was inserted for campaign expenses in the 2006 campaign. This illicit money was laundered and what was left was used for the purchase of goods. (...) Nadine Heredia bought a house, banking products, vehicles and incorporation of a company Todo Graph,” prosecutor Atoche Germán Juárez said in February.

The prosecutor accused Humala of surreptitiously converting and depositing the money into Peru through the company Kaysamak, with trusted entrusts. To support these accusations, Juárez told the testimonies that they will prove the entry of money from Venezuela for the 2006 campaign. In addition, as witnesses are former presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Alejandro Toledo.

KEEP READING