Luisito Comunica insulted Mexican airline employees for losing their luggage: “Morons”

Luisito Comunica is one of the most famous youtubers in Mexico, who has been characterized by documenting his various trips around the world.And it is that days after he went viral due to pointing out that he buys extra tickets when he goes to the movies to sit away from people, the famous man was again immersed in controversy because he insulted the workers of an airline.

It was from their Instagram stories that the influencer pointed out that the problem started because, in the first instance, they didn't want to let them board the ship that was bound for Canada.

“They almost didn't let us get on the plane. He didn't say anything about where he was at the door. It didn't say where the plane was. We got to a line of everyone boarding and still carrying the suitcase. For me that my carnal was bad, because they did not want to let him board after being a little late, the good thing is that if they let us go up, we will fly, we will fly, of course we will. Don't rely on airport screens,” he said.

El influencer suele probar todo tipo de comida durante sus viajes (Foto: captura de pantalla/YouTube)

However, the problems did not stop there, since when he managed to board the plane he did not take off immediately, which made Luisito begin to become impatient with the situation.

“We've been standing for half an hour. I guess we're going to stand for another half hour. This is long overdue, predicted and fulfilled. And the brother of 'you can't open it because it's getting late'. The flight was scheduled for 5:50 and it's almost 7:30. We understand that there is a delay, that they did not want to let us in because we were delaying the flight, but hey now, I am a complaining person. I'll shut up. To stop complaining.”

Also, when he arrived at his destination, the youtuber lashed out at the airline's workers not only because of the previous inconveniences, but because their luggage was lost.

Luisito Comunica insultó a empleados de aerolínea (Foto: Captura de pantalla/ IG luisitocomunica)

“Well, with the news that the imbeciles of the airline lost our luggage and it's two in the morning. It's cold and we only bring this. Moral don't trust airlines, nobody and it's good to file a report,” he said.

In addition, Luisito pointed out that despite the bad weather, not everything was lost, because his mother (with whom he was traveling) kept his suitcase and with that they could have some clothes to cover themselves from the cold.

“Let's see if it's any use, luckily my mom didn't document. He lent us a sweater. We filed a report, we're going to have to buy a lot of clothes. Does the airline pay us? Does it make up for us? The good thing we have left of learning, is still don't trust Aeromexico. Aeromexico told us that it usually takes a week to return the bags,” he concluded.

El influencer suele viajar por todo el mundo (Foto: Instagram)

Netizens were quick to react to it and several of them had mixed opinions, emphasizing that the treatment on certain airlines was not always the best, while others added that the influencer used to speak well when they sponsored it.

It seems that Aeromexico specializes in losing bags because @LuisitoComunica also lost his bags in the early morning leaving him without clothes, without a coat at the airport in Canada at 0 degrees”, “What a terrible thing! ! But when @Aeromexico gives him the flights, he does recommend them there, and now he calls them 'imbeciles' what an incongruity”, were some of the mentions that circulated on social networks.

KEEP READING