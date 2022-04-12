La Molina: Relatives of murdered stylist try to lynch crime suspects

There was violence! A mob of relatives and friends of the murdered stylist Javier Pauca Serda (55) mercilessly attacked the three suspects of committing the horrendous murder by stones, bricks and beatings, in La Molina. These were taken to that place for a police diligence and recreate what happened.

The suspects Luis Popayán (19), Manuel Ocaña (29) and Omar Huamán (19), were heavily guarded by several police brigades from Depincri La Molina, were taken at 4:30 in the afternoon to the stylist's home, in zone III of Musa. The police proceedings took approximately three hours behind closed doors in the stylist's building.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the building, dozens of relatives, friends and neighbors of the beauty professional gathered and cried out demanding that the maximum sentence of life imprisonment be applied to the murderers.

Only at 7:30 in the evening, all diligence had been completed and the suspects were taken out of the house to be transferred to police vehicles. It was there that the angry bereavers and friends of Javier Pauca, lashed out with stones, palazos, bricks at the alleged perpetrators of the crime. “Die!. Those bastards must go to prison with life imprisonment,” they said as a group of people pounced on the policemen and managed to beat the subjects.

However, in the re-creation of the events before the police, the three detainees said that after having participated in a meeting with the stylist Javier Pauca Serna (56) a day before the murder in La Molina, they accused a fourth person involved by the name 'Jordy', who is syndicated as the perpetrator of the crime. The four appear in a photograph taken after the murder, as reported by 90 Matinal.

The three involved in the murder and who are in detention are: Jesús Manuel Ocaña Morote, Omar Augusto Huaman Ángeles and Luis Humberto Popallan. When they were operated on in the vicinity of Tomás Valle's whereabouts, Independencia carried cell phones and other objects of the victim.

Even in the district of Independencia, the police found the stylist's abandoned van.

Latina's report shows a brief dialogue between a policeman and one of the detainees who claims that when he left La Molina's house, Javier Pauca was alive, and that the last person to leave the house was 'Jordi. '

“He told us 'go go', boss. He came out last, boss, we didn't know anything,” he told Agent Terna. Later, in other videos, the other two involved detainees also accuse 'Jordi' of being the mastermind of the stylist's murder.

The 56-year-old stylist Javier Luis Pauca Serda was savagely killed inside his home, as the victim's body was found tied up and cut at the neck last Thursday night by his sister.

Finally, the testimony of a neighbor, whose identity is kept in reserve, indicates that that night she heard discussions between the stylist and other people. However, he added that at approximately 9:30 on Wednesday night, loud music was reported.

KEEP READING



