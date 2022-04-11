Peruvian national team: André Carrillo's recovery in view of the pre-World Cup repechage in Qatar 2022

The Peruvian national team managed to win fifth place in the South American Qualifiers, which granted it the place to the pre-World Cup playoffs in Qatar 2022. In that sense, one of the main bulwarks for this achievement was André Carrillo, who suffered a significant injury in the match against the Uruguayans and would be out in the coming months. However, there would be a new development in terms of its recovery.

According to journalist Gustavo Peralta of ESPN Peru, the 'Culebra' would be sent by Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, his current club, to Europe in order to treat the left knee, who suffers from a sprain. The reason for traveling to the Old Continent? Well, there would be an exclusive place with the highest technology to treat problems in that area of the body, taking into account that your team wants it available as soon as possible.

“Information in ESPN Peru's Team F: André Carrillo, by decision of Al-Hilal, will go to Europe to be treated in a specialized and high-tech center for knee injuries. His club wants him recovered as soon as possible and that would help him reach the repechage,” said the communicator through his Twitter account. Obviously, this would also benefit the national cast, as he needs Carrillo to be in top condition for the repesca match on June 13 in Doha, Qatar.

Publicación del periodista Gustavo Peralta sobre recuperación de André Carrillo.

TIME OF INJURY

Recall that the national attacker was injured in the match against the 'charrua' team in Montevideo. It was in the second half, when in a play where he was driving the ball to the rival area, Rodrigo Bentancur took it cleanly, although by brushing it destabilized it. At that time, the Peruvian took his knee with serious gestures of pain, so he had to be changed to Santiago Ormeño.

The next day, in Lima he had an MRI scan at a local clinic, where it was determined that he contracted a sprain in the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, according to a statement from the FPF.

Initially, it was thought that the injury would be approximately 3 to 4 months, making it fair or almost impossible to make it to the match against Australia or the United Arab Emirates. However, with the decision taken by his club, it is hoped that that time can be shortened and the momentous commitment to enter the World Cup will not be lost.

Peruvian attacker André Carrillo injured his left knee in the Peru vs Uruguay match for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

IMPORTANCE WITH PERU

André Carrillo has been one of the most important footballers of the 'white' roja 'throughout the current qualifiers. Behind Christian Cueva, he was the second top scorer with 3 scores in 14 matches, the same as the other component of the offensive trident, Gianluca Lapadula. In addition, his physical power and ability to constantly reach the rival area made him a dangerous player for any team.

That is why the coach of the 'bicolor', Ricardo Gareca, wants to have it yes or yes for the repechage. “ We think André Carrillo can make it. We are confident that times will give him so that he can be there”, confirmed the 'Tiger' at a press conference.

André Carrillo bajo la marca de Rodrigo Bentancur en el Perú vs. Uruguay de Montevideo. | Pool via REUTERS

RALLY IN SPAIN BEFORE THE REPECHAGE

In the absence of the official announcement, the Peruvian national team will travel to Spain (Barcelona or Murcia) to have a concentration and play a friendly match that will allow them to have some shooting in the face of the repesca match. This would take place at the end of May until the beginning of June. The fact that it is at the same time in Qatar makes it a favourable destination, as well as having direct connections with the country of the Middle East and the possibility of some players joining directly instead of coming to Peru in order to avoid physical wear and tear.

