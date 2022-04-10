Video: Flabian Londoño's worrying injury could leave him more than a month without playing with River Plate

The Colombian striker fell very badly on a split ball and could have broken his collarbone/(Twitter: @TNTSportsAR)

The Colombian promise in Argentine football and River Plate, Flabián Londoño, dismayed the River Plate coaching staff, who was left without another attacker in their roster of professional players at the disposal of coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Unfortunately, the young athlete from Antioquia suffered a dramatic fall into a split ball when the 41st minute of the confrontation of the Argentine Professional Football League Reserve Tournament between River Plate and Argentinos Juniors passed on the morning of this Saturday, April 9.

Londoño was practically living a dream with River Plate. On the inside of the millionaire squad, the 21-year-old had been selected and registered last week to participate in the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores debut of the rojiblanco club against Alianza Lima in Peru.

However, given the undisputed ownership of players such as Julián Álvarez, Esequiel Barco, Matías Suárez or Braian Romero, the coffee grower had to wait a little longer to take a place in the first team.

River's strategist, Marcelo Gallardo, knows the conditions he has and that with his meter and 80 centimeters in height he can offer the Argentine team in air attack. Londoño's last contract signature was on May 10, 2021 and his employment relationship with River is agreed until December 31, 2024, so the team sees the Colombian as a player with long-term potential in the competitive project of the new generation of players emerging from the millionaire academy.

The most worrying thing at the moment is the injury of the native of Ebejico, Antioquia, who had the very bad fortune of crashing his humanity on the body of another player who had been shadowing, which resulted in a fall and collision with the ground impacting his head and right shoulder.

It may interest you: The shocking injury of Robert Rojas after a brutal kick from Aldair Rodriguez that tarnished the victory of River Plate before Alianza Lima

So shocking was the blow, that the Colombian ram was barely able to move and writhe from the pain in his right arm, staying a few minutes on the grass while the medical staff checked him to see how to lift him without compromising the fall and injury.

With tears on his face after the shocking fall, Flabian was removed from the field after medical care protocol, even with a bandage on his head, to avoid compromising blows to this area of his body.

After the doctors talked to him, the player got up and the offensive variant for the Buenos Aires team was announced. With his arm practically immobile, the picture is quite discouraging, as everything seems to indicate that Londoño Bedoya suffered a broken collarbone, despite the fact that there is still no official medical report published by the team.

This is how Colombian sports journalist Pipe Sierra broke the news from his Twitter account:

KEEP READING: