The 6 most common mistakes among users when using WhatsApp

Many users can make mistakes when using WhatsApp and not realize it, so it is necessary for them to recognize what they are failing in and thus be able to correct their habits before they breach their account.

It is important that users block WhatsApp independently from their phone, so there is no risk that someone who is temporarily using their mobile phone or knows the password will be able to access the application and review chats.

To do this, you need to choose in Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint Lock. It will no longer matter if the mobile phone is left unlocked on the table because there will be no risk of someone opening the messaging app.

Recently WhatsApp added a feature that allows users to choose to have their messages automatically self-destruct every 24 hours. This mode can be configured so that all messages disappear, without affecting existing conversations.

In addition, you can select whether messages disappear every 24 hours and every 90 days. From you need to go to Settings > Account > Privacy and then enable the Default Message Duration.

It is worth remembering that someone can still take a screenshot of the chat before the messages disappear. In case of discussing a controversial topic with someone unreliable, it is best to keep everything off the Internet.

There is a scam that must be taken into account. This is a cyber attack in which someone seeks to steal an account through the WhatsApp verification code.

The cyberattacker sends a message posing as a friend who has just lost his account and almost at the same time, a text message or WhatsApp email arrives with the verification code that the hacker requested.

Pretending to be a friend, he says he accidentally requested the verification code from his number and needs to be sent the six digits to recover the account. In this case, it should be clear that the key is only sent when changes are attempted to be made to the account and that the code should never be shared, even if you requested it, as full control of the account could be lost.

It is best to make sure that not all media files are being saved automatically so that the phone storage does not fill up quickly, and in case you are away from home, so that the data service lasts longer. To activate it, go to Settings > Storage and Data and then clear the check boxes for downloading media files.

It is important that users on all their accounts have two-step authentication in place to prevent someone from stealing them. This is an additional step to verify WhatsApp phone number and ward off hackers.

Normally people trust each other and believe that they would never be the target of a cybercriminal, without knowing that everyone is a good prey, so no more time should be allowed to pass. To activate, go to Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification > Activate and then enter a 6-digit PIN that WhatsApp will always ask for when the number is registered.

