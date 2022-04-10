COVID-19: this Sunday, April 10, vaccinations will attend until 7 at night

There is no excuse for not getting vaccines! In order to continue the vaccination process and Peruvians are immunized against COVID-19, Minsa continues to organize campaigns to complete the schemes.

That is why, the director of immunization of the Ministry of Health, María Elena Martínez, recalled that thanks to the strategy “I vaccinate Peru, complete the dose you lack”, today Sunday, April 10, there will be various vaccination points in Lima and the rest of the country so that the whole family can complete this process and thus avoid new waves.

People who have not yet applied the first dose or still have the second, third or fourth dose pending, if they are over 70 years old, can do so on Sunday's day that will end at 7 pm.

The Minsa official stressed that thanks to the strategy, whole families are going to be vaccinated. He also assured that they will not let their guard down, since the challenge is to vaccinate more than 90% of the target population in Peru.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, so vaccination is for the whole family, grandparents can go for their fourth dose, parents for their third, and children for their second, we are waiting for them all with entertaining and fun shows,” said the head of Immunizations.

Martínez reminded parents and caregivers that for the Day of the Peruvian girl and boy there will be raffles for their conceited ones at each vaccination point.

Foto del lunes de un centro de vacunación contra el coronavirus en Lima Ene 24, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda REUTERS

WHAT YOU NEED TO KEEP IN MIND

Go to the vaccination center closest to your home, if you belong to any of the following groups:

Girls and boys from 5 to 11 years old who require their first or second dose.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 who require their first, second or third doses (5 months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine).

People 18 years and older who require their first, second and third doses (3 months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine).

People lagging behind of other ages who require first, second or third doses.

Patients diagnosed with cancer who require their first, second, third or fourth doses.

People who have any risk factors or comorbidity (according to COVID-19 vaccination protocols for this group of people).

You may receive the application of your fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

- If you are 70 years old or older and 5 months after your third dose.

- If you are an immunosuppressed patient and 5 months after your third dose.

- If you are a health personnel and 5 months after your third dose.

Vacuna para niños. | Foto: Agencia Andina

PAY ATTENTION

If you still don't appear on the register, go with your ID card to the nearest vaccination center. The Ministry of Health is updating the information.

If possible, download and fill out the Informed Consent Form. Take it with your ID card to speed up the process.

If you do not have your child's physical ID card at hand, you can present their birth certificate, proof of notes, vaccination card or baptism document.

