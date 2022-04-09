Sheinbaum and Monreal criticized the INE for warning that the Mandate Revocation can be invalidated

After several officials of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” last week broke the electoral ban by promoting the vote in favor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the popular consultation on Mandate Revocation, the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, warned that violations to the law could lead the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF) to annul the process.

In this regard, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, replied this Friday at her press conference that it would be “the last straw” for the democratic exercise to be held this Sunday, April 10, to be invalidated. It is worth mentioning that she was one of the officials who violated the ban by participating in a rally at the Monument to the Revolution.





He assured that the directors have become so attached to the position, that they think they are the INE.

Finally, he said that the members of the INE, far from using social networks to promote popular consultation, have dedicated themselves to holding it down, which he considers abnormal. “Does that seem normal to you? That an electoral counselor, dedicate himself on his twitter to attack the Head of Government. It doesn't seem normal to me,” he stressed.





For his part, the coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, described Lorenzo Córdova's statements as inappropriate, in addition to the fact that, he assured, they were intended to inhibit citizen participation in the revocation of the mandate.

“The president of the INE said that there is a probability that this exercise of revocation of an unpublished mandate, for the first time implemented in our country, could be cancelled. He says that because of the inconsistencies and interference of public servants who acted outside the law, it is not only an untimely expression and declaration, but is intended to inhibit citizen participation”,

The aspiring presidential candidate that the possibility of annulling the Revocation of Mandate for violating the electoral ban bodes badly for democracy, since the electoral body “must call for participation and conduct itself with restraint and impartiality”.

Monreal pointed out that the polarization and confrontation between the INE, the head of the federal executive and the political actors is not fortunate, because it creates not only an obstacle for citizens to exercise their vote in this mechanism of direct democracy, but also affects the country's democracy.

For this reason, he trusted that this stage of difficulties affecting citizen confidence can soon be overcome and reiterated that he will exercise his right to revoke his mandate this Sunday.