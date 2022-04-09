Philartronic Concert, electronic music takes over the Medellín Philharmonic

Next Saturday, April 23, the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra will not explore the repertoire of any master of classicism or romanticism, nor the complexities of contemporary music, for this concert it leaves them aside to perform songs by Paul Van Dyk, David Guetta, Coldplay, Sia, Avicii.

This concert is part of the Diverse Music Season and will celebrate Earth Day, thanks to symphonic arrangements made by Julio César Sierra, which will make the orchestra mix live with the sounds that move the world.

On this occasion, the directors will be Tatiana Pérez-Hernández and Julio César Sierra, who will present a mix of sounds and sensations to electronic music lovers.

Perez-Hernandez has recently been appointed as Filarmed's new resident director. She is a Colombian cellist and conductor with extensive experience in orchestral and chamber music. He has a master's degree in cello and a master's degree in orchestra conducting. He has directed the Symphony Orchestras EAFIT, Iberacademy, ensemble of the Simón Bolívar Orchestra of Venezuela, Metropolitana del Eje Oeste, among others.

On the other hand, Julio César Sierra is a film musical composer and has been an arranger, producer and composer for the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Macedonian Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestras, Bogota Philharmonic and Filarmed orchestras, among others. Arranger and producer for the Latin Grammy Awards, Viña del Mar and Lo Nuestro Awards, among others.

The Teatro Universidad de Medellín will be the stage for this concert on Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at Latiquetera.com, in Premium Plaza or at La Tiquetera Itaguí Central Square.

The Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra has been nominated, for the first time, for the Classical Innovation Award: NEXT, an award that recognizes initiatives that affect their communities with projects that link music with social and solidarity content management.

Along with the Philharmonic there are twenty nominees from which ten finalists will be chosen who will participate, next May in Hannover, Germany for the final prize.

The Filarmed nomination is given for its outstanding work with children, youth, seniors, private companies, local communities, children's rock bands, pop singers, ex-combatants, music students and world-renowned artists.

These nominations are given by 15 music journalists and experts from 13 countries that make up a committee, of which Mauricio Peña is a member, who supports the Filarmed nomination, since “it is perhaps the most successful example of a private orchestra in Colombia. As a non-profit organization, the orchestra has developed a management model in which music, social responsibility, and community and corporate relations intersect to provide the citizens of Medellin with a variety of musical experiences in different places and at different stages of their lives.”

It is worth remembering that the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra believes in music as an agent of social transformation and turns its efforts into carrying out booming programs that cater to neurodiverse young people, victims and former combatants of the Colombian armed conflict, children in rural settings affected by violence and drug trafficking, young people who are blind, health workers from all over the country.

