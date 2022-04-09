Pati Chapoy lashed out at Gussy Lau for exposing romance with Angela Aguilar: “It's treason”

Ángela Aguilar appeared in a video a couple of days ago where she mentioned feeling violated because some images of her with her new romance, Gussy Lau, man who is 15 years older than her.

Being very affected by the situation, her colleagues in the middle soon sent all the support to the singer of hits such as Where They See Me, Your Blood on My Body or Ella what gave you.

Such was the case of Ana Bárbara, a great friend of the Aguilar dynasty who reminded the 18-year-old that a scandal did not define her person.

“I love you and you are a queen with a very beautiful soul, and most importantly, you trust because you are good! And that is the greatest treasure that a human being can have!” , the band singer wrote on Instagram.

But she was not the only one, since Pati Chapoy, known for being the host of Ventaneando, decided to give her position on the matter and was against the actions taken by Gussy Lau.

It all happened during the evening program, where the presenters began to debate the strong controversy of Angela Aguilar. Faced with this, Chapoy remarked in the first instance that he did not agree with the relationship, but this was not because he did not want the Mexican regional singer to find love, but that his partner had handled the situation very badly.

“The girl did very well, I agree (...) Gussy Lau is washing her hands with the video,” Chapoy said, referring to both the statement that Ángela Aguilar released on her networks, and to the audiovisual that circulated on the internet where the Grammy winner noted that the images with the performer were leaked because he shared from his close friends on Instagram a moment with her, but that “someone” from her contacts should have made the information public.

In this regard, the drivers began to debate and agreed that if the couple had agreed that they would keep everything private, the fact that Gussy Lau would have put information about Angela and him on networks would not was correct, because that had not been the agreement.

“It's treason.” Pati Chapoy said without further ado.

In the audiovisual shared on social networks, the youngest singer of the Aguilar dynasty mentioned that she was very dejected by how the events had developed, as she felt that her privacy was seriously violated.

Ángela Aguilar said she felt violated in her privacy when she was the subject of the leak of some photographs Video: Instagram/ @angela_aguilar_

“I feel sad, let down, I can't believe I'm making this video; my soul hurts. I feel violated, I feel violated by the possibility of having my own privacy, of being able to decide about my life, my body, my image,” she denounced in a clip.

Regarding the images released, Angela said she trusted a person who made her feel disappointed, since the images that circulate not only affect her private life but also in the work sector.

“It has affected me financially and lovingly, let alone, what face can I give my family?... Although I didn't agree, I put myself in a position, in this position, and that was wrong of me; and that was my mistake,” Ángela explained

