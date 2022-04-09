Hacker series that no one can miss

It is never too late to start watching a series themed on IT, hackers and cyberpunk, with which in addition to having a good time of entertainment, you will be able to understand concepts of technology. Therefore, below are some options, other than the famous Mr. Robot, which can be seen at any time.

It is likely that many know her, if not, it should be noted that in addition to the film starring Scarlett Johansson, video games, manga and other animated films, there is an anime series. It has a futuristic theme where a government cyborg must catch a hacker who is taking control of computerized human minds while solving their own “ghosts”.

This film, released in 1999, recounts the achievements of visionary Steve Jobs (Apple) and Bill Gates (Microsoft), who helped revolutionize technology and made their way to be powerhouses in computing. It is based on the book Fire in the Valley, and although it is not one of the most popular titles, it well portrays the path of the two most influential men in technology.

With just 15 chapters, this anime series released in 2004, tells the adventures of Akira Shirase, also called Battle Programmer Shirase, a programmer who has the ability to hack any platform or person and is therefore hired multiple times for special tasks. As it is very brief, it can be enjoyed on an afternoon of marathon.

For those looking for something more serious, this Australian series shows the best of police investigations. Although it does not show off a hacker in every chapter, like the Mr.Robot series, one of its main characters is.

Jesse Banks, who has had problems in the past with the police, helps his journalist brother solve the case of a young woman who was cruelly murdered. Politics, justice and hackers are related in this series.

This British comedy series was launched in 2006, a peak moment for Technology, as social networks were barely gaining strength and smartphones didn't have the capacity we currently know.

His jokes will be of pleasure to those who work in the area and those who are not very familiar, and will also be a pleasant memory of everything that happened at the time and what they were right when they referred to the future. In short, they are geeks without going to the extreme of the ridiculous as in other series.

This title has a more serious aspect. Although it does not have a hacker as its main character, it can be a great delight for many, especially the nostalgic ones, since the series is set in the 80s, when computers were a luxury and were very large. The point of interest is to see how an engineer and an entrepreneur try to launch a computer that competes among the market leaders.

Another of the hacker series that is unmissable is Mr. Robot, starring Rami Malek. Due to its fame it needs no introduction, since its four seasons were successful and shocking. Its last episode was broadcast in December 2019 and won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. It is undoubtedly a benchmark that needs no introduction.

