Carla Giraldo gives her opinion on the new 'MasterChef Celebrity': “I would have loved to compete with Ramiro and Tatán”

The new installment of 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia' began to be developed on screen since February 21 and, during this time, it has already been possible to clearly show what the culinary strengths and weaknesses of each of the famous participants of this season are. On the other hand, if we talk about the winning celebrities of this gastronomic reality show so far, the most recent one was Carla Giraldo, in the edition of the program seen in 2021.

Now, from her social networks, the actress once again put the theme of 'MasterChef Celebrity' on the table, but this time to answer some of the questions that her followers sent her about the current season. For example, one user expressed his curiosity to know what he thought of this new edition of the reality show.

“I think I love it, I think there are very cool people, I think that if they are so friendly it is because nobody takes it personally, then that is too cool”, was part of his response on this point.

But without neglecting this thematic line, the paisa also gave an account of the participants with whom it would have liked to be in competition if it had happened: “... I would have loved to compete with Ramiro Meneses and Tatán, I would have given everything... to get them out, obviously, they know it”.

Ramiro Meneses (actor/director) and Tatán Mejía (motorcyclist) are two of the national entertainment figures this season who are ahead in terms of gastronomy over other colleagues. Although they have not lacked their stumbles either, both bear the seal of being good cooks, creatives and with everything that is needed to stay on their feet on the reality television program.

Now, returning to the subject of Carla Giraldo, the actress was also questioned by the participant she had as a favorite in this 'MasterChef Celebrity', however, she preferred not to give the name, although she did display the list of those who could win for her: “I'm going to give you my top 5, Ramiro Meneses, of course, Tatán, Aida Morales, Manuela Gonzalez”.

Later, he evidenced that he lacked one contestant to complete his top, but he did not finish his answer.

Carla Giraldo gives her opinion on the new season of 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia'

Ramiro Meneses (actor and director), Natalia Ramirez (actress), Manuela Gonzalez (actress), Isabella Santiago (Venezuelan actress), Tostao (singer), Tatán Mejia (motorcyclist), Aida Morales (actress), Aco Pérez (actor), Carlos Baez (actor), Aida Bossa (actress and singer), Cristina Campuzano (actress), Pampuzano (actress) Ospina (comedian), Estiwar G (influencer) and Chicho Arias (comedian).

For their part, the list of those eliminated is already included: Luis Eduardo Arango (actor), Martín Karpan (Argentine actor), Lady Noriega (actress and singer), Jair Romero (actor), María Teresa Barreto (actress), Carolina Gómez (former queen and actress) and Corozo (troubadour), in their respective order.

As for this format of having celebrities developing as participants, the gastronomic reality show is already in its fourth installment.

KEEP READING:



