Dangerous bacteria are found in food from the PAE in a municipality of Meta

On April 7, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic revealed, through a report, a serious situation that could put the health of minors at the San Lorenzo educational institution, in Castilla La Nueva, at Meta at risk.

According to the document, total Coliforms and Fecal Coliforms/Escherichia Coli were found in the baked chicken served to the students of that institution, within the School Food Plan, El Tiempo collected.

According to the publication of the Comptroller's Office known to the newspaper, risk factors were found in food handlers and the handling of solid and liquid waste.

Regarding the report, the Ministry of Education of Castilla La Nueva argued that this is an error of interpretation in the reading of the analyses that are in the hands of the Comptroller's Office and that were carried out by the Department of Health.

According to the Municipal Mayor's Office, strict methods of surveillance and control of the PAE are carried out there and work hand in hand with parents, students and teachers.

So far this school year, in Boyacá, Antioquia, Risaralda, Cundinamarca and Meta, possible outbreaks of Foodborne Diseases (ETS) have been reported in meals delivered by the School Food Plan (PAE). The Ministry of National Education (MEN), through its Food for Learning Unit (UAPA), and the Ministry of Health (MinSalud) are monitoring cases and some of the affected minors have undergone medical tests.

It was indicated that the first possible case of ETA was detected on February 28 in Boyacá. When conducting the preliminary investigations, the health personnel who treated the affected person determined that the case could be related to food provided by the PAE, so they contacted MinSalud. Immediately, the National Liaison Centre (CNE), attached to the aforementioned portfolio, carried out the relevant analyses and notified UAPA.

When investigating thoroughly, the Food for Learning Unit found worrying cases, especially in Boyacá. According to the Ministry of Education, not even in one year are there as many cases of ASD reported as those that have been known in just the last two weeks.

“It is a situation that surprises and worries because of the number of practically simultaneous alerts in the same certified territorial entity, in just one month, when in not even a whole year this number of reports has been reached,” said Juan Carlos Martínez Martínez Martín, director of the Food to Learn Unit (UAPA), on March 15 in dialogue with RCN Mundo.

It was detailed that there are five municipalities in Boyacá where cases of ASD have been detected: Paipa, Sáchica, Belén, Soatá and Socotá. According to the epidemiological reports issued, the causes of the infections were related to a bacterium known as Bacillus Cereus, present in Nutralac whole milk powder, which was supplied through the EAP.

