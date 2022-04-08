Andy Polo: Génessis Alarcón's lawyer says she will not charge for the case against the footballer

After learning that Andy Polo was allowed to play at Universitario de Deportes after the 15-day waiting period that the club gave him to fix his legal situation with Genéssis Alarcón, his lawyer Claudia Zumaeta was more than indignant.

“I think we are all tired of having asked, practically begged, for an agreement to be reached,” the graduate began saying on April 7 on the Magaly Medina program.

“The statement issued by the University Club is not true. It is not true that he (Andy Polo) reached an agreement or that he proposed. We drafted the conciliation, we went to the conciliation center to wait for it but it never came,” he added.

As it is recalled, the legal defense of Alarcón told the cameras of Magaly TV La Firme that a conciliatory formula was proposed on the regime of visits, the possession of children and alimony, which “is what will later be translated into a document of extrajudicial conciliation”. However, neither party signed such an agreement due to the athlete's absence.

HE WILL NOT CHARGE TO REPRESENT GENESSIS ALARCÓN

“I have heard from third parties that my person is going to charge a type of commission. I want to clarify that I don't do it for money. You know Magaly that this case came for free and as an activist I took it. I have an NGO,” he concluded.

Génessis Alarcón's lawyer assures that she will not charge a single sun for the case against the football player. VIDEO: ATV

