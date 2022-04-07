Registrar announced that it will change voting juries at more than 5000 tables

This Thursday, April 7, it was announced that the National Civil Status Registry will change the voting juries for the next presidential elections that will be held in May of this year.

Less than two months before the elections to elect the next president and vice president of Colombia, the Registrar's Office announced that the juries of at least 5,109 tables throughout the country will be changed, where human errors or possible irregularities were recorded in the completion of E-14 forms.

According to the entity, this is done in order to provide peace of mind and guarantees to citizens who will go to the polls on May 29 throughout the national territory. It should be recalled that some of the irregularities that were reported in March, during the elections to Congress, are already in the hands of the Attorney General's Office and the Attorney General's Office.

The Registrar reported that in addition to changing the juries, it will ensure that at each table the members of the jury are distributed in a heterogeneous manner with different political affiliations.

In addition, priority will be given to candidates for presidential campaigns, political parties, public sector officials, employees of private companies and teachers of educational establishments who have been sworn to vote in the past elections.

“We are going to make a new draw and we will ensure that no table is homogeneous in the country, we are going to vary the application sectors, prioritizing electoral campaigns and political parties which will have all the guarantees for the formation of voting juries,” said the national civil status registrar, Alexander Vega.

According to the information provided by the entity on April 7, there will be more than 700,000 juries selected, and according to the provisions of the electoral calendar for these elections, from March 29 to April 29, the drawing of the voting juries is advanced.

Remember the order of the candidates on the electoral card

In the front row are placed: first place is Rodolfo Hernández, from the League of Anti-Corruption Governors, with his vice-presidential formula, Marlene Castillo. In second place is Colombia Justa y Libres with presidential candidate John Milton Rodriguez and his formula Sandra de las Lajas Torres. In third place was the candidate for Team Presidency for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez, with his vice-presidential formula Rodrigo Lara.

The second row of the card will be headed by the Centro Esperanza coalition with Sergio Fajardo and Luis Gilberto Murillo. Then follows Salvation Nacional with presidential candidate Enrique Gómez Martínez and his formula Carlos Cuartas and finally in that second row is the Historical Pact with his presidential candidate, Gustavo Petro and vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez.

In the third and final row of the card are the former governor of Antioquia, Luis Pérez and Ceferino Mosquera for Colombia Piensa en Grande; followed by Íngrid Betancourt and José Luis Esparza, by the Green Oxygen party; and last is the blank vote.

