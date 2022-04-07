Congress: They seek to challenge Aníbal Torres due to deaths in protests and the failed curfew

The end of Premier Aníbal Torres within Pedro Castillo's government would be approaching. In addition to the rumors of the resignations of their ministers and the desire of presidential advisers to restructure the cabinet, it would be added that the Congress of the Republic already has it in its sights following the violent proposals that have taken place in various parts of the country.

As announced by the Popular Action Bank on its social networks, this parliamentary group is already collecting signatures to file a motion for interpellation against the head of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, which is promoted by legislator Elvis Vergara.

According to the document published, the lampa party seeks the prime minister to respond on the measures which the Executive has taken in recent days after several social conflicts broke out following the stoppage of carriers and other demonstrations.

For this reason, they ask their colleagues in Congress to join the initiative and sign the letter so that Torres will be summoned to the plenary session to answer an interpelatory statement. The questions revolve around the statements given by the Minister of Defense, José Gavidia; about the meeting they had in Huancayo with leaders from different sectors; and about the curfew that was decreed for the last April 5.

“It is necessary for the President of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres Vásquez, to attend the plenary session to explain what were the legal grounds for the adoption of this radical measure, and to make it clear whether this measure was used to suppress popular demonstrations, because like those who signed this motion, we believe that declaring the state of emergency at night, is a clear repression against the people”, concludes the document.

For her part, the ungrouped parliamentarian, Flor Pablo, announced that she will soon submit a motion for interpellation against the head of the Council of Ministers due to the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations in the interior of the country as a result of the price hike.

“We will submit a motion for interpellation to Premier Aníbal Torres. The crisis persists and today brings with it injuries and the death of a compatriot in Ica, Yhony Quinto, whose family I extend my condolences. The presence of ministers in each territory is essential to reach agreements and regain public order in the first place,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Citizens have every right to protest peacefully, but violence cannot be tolerated in democracy. We cannot allow one more death,” he added on his Twitter account.

CRISIS IN TORRES CABINET

Daniel Salaverry, advisor to President Castillo, confirmed “that there are ministers who have made their positions available.” “I can't assure you how many of them there are. I am not authorized to go into details, I am very respectful,” he said from outside the Government Palace.

Although he did not want to name names, Salaverry revealed that he is waiting for the head of state to announce changes to the cabinet. “I expect the president to announce some changes in the next few hours or tomorrow. But that there are going to be changes, I hope there will be,” he continued.

In that sense, he hinted that the president must remove from office the Ministers of Transport and Agriculture, Nicolás Bustamante and Óscar Zea, respectively, since they have not been able to manage or control the protests at the national level, and the head of the Housing portfolio, Geiner Alvarado, who has not implemented the plans outlined in his sector.

“The population has made them feel it, not only yesterday, but also in recent months. People want changes in the health sector, in the transport sector, in housing. We need ministers who understand this problem and need to start implementing the plans, because they exist. Unfortunately, the president hasn't had a team to help him move the country forward,” he said.

