This is how Benfica's supporters took over the presence of Luis Díaz in their stadium: “He had an intense reception”

Luis Diaz is the man of the moment in Anfield. The arrival of the Colombian to the team, his adaptation and his enormous level surprised many who begin to get fond of 'Guajiro' from the grandstand. The former Porto player was the great figure in the match against Benfica in the Champions League, Klopp bet on him and he did not disappoint as he reported with an assist (Sadio Mané - 34′) and scored the third goal of the night in Lisbon (87′).

The reunion with his old rivals and his return to Portugal was on paper another ingredient for the Colombian's match to be different. From the start they felt the weight of the fans that filled the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon and they showed that the Colombian was not one of their favorites on the field.

Let us remember that Luis Díaz, in his time in Porto, faced Benfica six times, four matches for the Portuguese League (won two and drew two), one for the Portuguese Cup and one in the final of the Portuguese Super Cup where he was listed by scoring the last goal of the match over 90 minutes of play and leading the Portuguese team to win a new title.

On his return to Lisbon, the Colombian from the beginning felt a hostile atmosphere, when he was named on the screens, he was the most booed player by the fans. From the initial whistle, the spectators who were on the stands of Da Luz in Lisbon did their part and put pressure on the players of the rival team, however, Konaté's goal at 17′ fell like a bucket of cold water for the fans. At 34′ Luis Díaz attended Mané and again the boos did not take long.

The past in Porto condemned the Colombian who had to endure the insults, screams and whistles from the stands, however, this did not affect the performance of the Colombian who showed himself as one of the most active in attack. At 87′, already at the end of the match, Keita leaked a pass, Diaz left the rival goalkeeper on the road and sent the ball to the back of the net. As usual, Diaz came to the corner of the court to celebrate.

At that moment, under the insults and whistles of the fans, the cameras recorded the moment when one of Benfica's fans, once the Colombian turned his back and hugged with his teammates, tried to hit him with what appears to be a metal object, however it did not hit Luis Díaz or any Liverpool player, However, Roberto Firmino noticed what happened and beckoned the fans to remain calm.

This did not go unnoticed by some of his teammates, such as Andrew Robertson, who referred to what happened in the match and the attitudes of the Benfica fans with the Colombian. The Scottish footballer assured that from the first minutes Luis Diaz had to endure pressure from rival fans.

“Luis Díaz had an intense reception from the start, playing against one of his historical rivals, but a goal for him and a two-goal advantage ended up making the difference. Hopefully we can do the rest of the work,” Robertson said in an interview with Bt Sports.

Regarding the duel, the player and referent of the team pointed out that, “It was a difficult match, we were superior in the first half and could have gone with more advantage. Then we wanted to keep it, but they squeezed and got a goal that lifted the fans and we got a little careless. The third goal was very important.”

