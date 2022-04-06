The “Carretito”, alleged heir to Los Rojos fell in Morelos

Last weekend El Erick fell, also known as El Carretito, son of Santiago Mazari alias El Carrete, founder of the criminal cell known as Los Rojos, which has caused terror in the territory of Amacuzac, a territory within the state of Morelos.

According to José Antonio Ortiz Guarneros, state commissioner for public safety, Eric Mazari was arrested on Sunday, April 3. Likewise, in a brief meeting with the media, he stated that he was handed over to the Prosecutor's Office to begin his connection to the trial.

He stressed that he was arrested for possession of weapons and drugs, although he did not have an arrest warrant, although, he said, for everything he was found, he warranted preventive detention pending the resolution of his situation.

So far, no state or federal security institution has issued any position on this matter, so the capture is unknown in detail. It is expected that in the coming days they will release more information about El Erick.

This subject was identified as the son of Santiago Mazari Hernández, el Carrete, former leader of the Beltrán Leyva derivative faction in the Morelos entity. This leader was a former criminal leader linked to the Ayotzinapa case.

Santiago Mazari, alias "El Carrete" fue detenido en agosto de 2019 por autoridades federales (Foto: Gobierno federal)

He was arrested on August 1, 2019 in a community in the state of Guerrero. Authorities identified him as one of the main generators of violence in Guerrero and Morelos. He fell along with another subject, Marco 'N', who is presumed to be its main operator.

After spending a year in prison, this criminal leader was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being responsible for the commission of the crime of organized crime. From that moment on, his children are responsible for leading the criminal organization.

Mazari Hernández, 45, was born in the community of San Gabriel las Palmas, in the municipality of Amacuzac, in Morelos. From an early age he had ties with the Los Beltrán Leyva cartel, until he managed to become head of the square in his native state.

In 2008, “El Carrete” was arrested and charged with crimes against health by Sedena. However, in early 2009 he was released, despite the fact that he was found criminally responsible and was charged with five years in prison and 100 days of fine.

"El Carrete" pasará 20 años en prisión (Foto: Especial)

After the death in 2009 of Arturo Beltrán Leyva, “El Barbas”, then leader of the cartel that bears his name, Mazari Hernandez organized his criminal group, which he called “Los Rojos”, which became the main rival of another faction of the Cartel to which they belonged: Warriors Unidos.

Since its inception, this group was characterized by using more aggressive methods, which helped make Guerrero one of the most violent entities in the country. However, with the captures of his brothers, as well as his own, they led to the fall of Los Rojos.

In 2010, after recovering his freedom with a deposit of 5 million pesos, Mazari became the head of the plaza in Amacuzac, Tetecala, Puente de Ixtla and Acatlán. And at the same time, one of his uncles, Alfonso Miranda, became the municipal president of Amacuzac.

According to journalist Hector de Mauleón, during his tenure, El Carrete financed political campaigns, imposed police chiefs and killed thousands of rivals, including officials, candidates and police officers.

Until his capture, he remained hidden in the Sierra municipality of Leonardo Bravo for several weeks, where he even set traps and grenades for the authorities that followed him.

