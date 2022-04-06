Peruvian national team: Venezuelan journalist and his fierce criticism of the 'bicolor' if he qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Peruvian team was able to achieve the goal of tempting a quota for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after beating the Paraguayan team on the last date of the South American Qualifiers. He will still have to play the match for the repechage against the Asian representative to determine if he will finally qualify for the World Cup. In that regard, a Venezuelan journalist launched a fierce criticism in case this happens .

The person in reference is Federico Rojas, who in the DirecTV program 'Fútbol Total' had a discussion with other colleagues regarding the options of the national cast in the World Cup event in case they overcome the repechage against Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

It all started when Claudio Husain, one of the panelists, saw Peru qualified in this great sporting event with positive results against Denmark and Tunisia, taking into account that the Danes were not up to the task at Euro 2020, besides being a rival they already faced. “ Despite the difficult debut with France, I see it (Peru) getting results for Denmark and Tunisia. I didn't see Denmark well in football at the Euro. It was more excitement about the bad episode that Eriksen had. I tell you, Peru would be lucky enough to play with the same group; that it is an apprenticeship and it would no longer be a surprise,” said the Argentine.

That's where Rojas appeared to criticize his program partner. “ Your argument is that he already faced it four years ago, and you do that to alleviate what could be an ugly outcome. Your argument is very vague, I expected you to say things the way they have to be said,” he said.

But that was not all, since he mentioned that the French, reigning world champions, would beat the 'whanquirroja'. “ Let's tell the truth, that France is going to beat Peru in the premiere. If he goes to the World Cup, he's going to have a really bad time with France. We don't want to look good with the Peruvian public. I know that you (Gustavo Cherquis) have a commitment there, you are an honorary ambassador of Peruvian football,” he added.

Precisely, Gustavo Cherquis denied what Federico said to comment that “ France is the great candidate to win the world championship, because it is one of the best teams and has had four fantastic years ,” he said.

The DirecTV communicator engaged in a discussion with his colleagues from the program 'Fútbol Total' about the 'bicolor'. | Video: 'Peruvian Chocolate'

PERU PASS TO THE REPECHAGE

The 'bicolor' managed to reach the repechage after finishing fifth in the South American Playoffs and scoring 24 points. In fact, he achieved this on the last day against the Paraguayans after beating them. Meanwhile, their top pursuers such as Colombia and Chile were left out of the World Cup event, as they depended solely on the result of the 'blanquirroja'.

In the case of the Chileans, it is the second time in a row that they have been left out of the World Cup after what happened for Russia 2018, when they finished sixth with 26 points, the same as Peru but with worse goal differences. For their part, the Colombians underwent a change of coach in the middle of the qualifying process after the departure of Portuguese Carlos Queiroz to enter Reinaldo Rueda. In any case, it was not enough for him, in what the press of that country described as a resounding failure.

PERU EXPERIENCE IN THE WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA 2018

In the event that the 'bicolor' surpasses the representative of Asia, it would fit directly into Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia. Although it would not be the first time that I faced 'Les Bleus' and the Danes, since they already met in the last World Cup and with two defeats by 1 to 0 . In this way, Ricardo Gareca and company will first try to overcome the repechage and qualify for the World Cup. Then, from the accumulated experience, go to offer a better version of the national team.

Edison Flores marcando a Kylian Mbappé en el Perú vs. Francia del Mundial de Rusia 2018. | Foto: REUTERS

