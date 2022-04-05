UN calls on Colombia for an electoral campaign free of violence and stigmatization

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The UN Security Council released its quarterly report on the implementation of the Peace Agreement in Colombia. UN Secretary António Guterres spoke about the upcoming presidential elections to be held in the country and called for political campaigns to be conducted free of violence and stigmatization.

“I encourage political forces to remain committed to a campaign free of violence and stigmatization and invite them to continue to channel their differences through institutional channels,” the secretary said.

The report contains what was observed by the UN Verification Mission between 28 December 2021 and 25 March 2022.

