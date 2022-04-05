Atlas renewed the contract of Camilo Vargas, the Colombian “superhero” of the red-and-black bow

Having been an indispensable player on the squad of Argentine coach Diego Cocca during the 2021 season of the Liga MX, the Atlas of Guadalajara officially announced the contract renewal of Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who was recently crowned champion of the first division of Mexican football after 70 years of drought.

The Bogotá goalkeeper, who emerged from the lower divisions of Independiente Santa Fe in 2007, arrived at Atlas in July 2019 and his last renewal had been in October 2020 in a contract signed until June 2024.

However, at the age of 33, the also goalkeeper of the Colombia national team received warm news from the rojinegro team on the night of Monday, April 4, when his contract extension was announced for two more years, that is, until June 2026.

With a superhero figure, the Zorros praised the work of Vargas Gil, whose only international title is the one won last year in the 2021 aperture tournament against the León club. This was the announcement of La Furia on their social networks:

Rojinegro hasta 2026, el mensaje de Atlas al arquero bogotano Camilo Vargas / (Instagram: atlasfc)

The Mexican club recognizes that the goalkeeper from Bogota is an idol for the fans after repeatedly saving his team in decisive phases. Precisely for this reason, the board of directors wanted to pay tribute to him with a video that compiles his best performances, as well as the testimonies during and after the second Atlas league title in its history. This is how the former goalkeeper of Argentinos Juniors, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Cali was exalted:

There is no doubt that in the memory of the fans and the management of Atlas there was a pleasant memory of their brilliant saves and the celebration of a league championship in Mexico in front of its people. With the help of his compatriot, Julián Quiñones, Atlas expects to have a similar performance to last season, in which he qualified for the postseason and surpassed Monterrey, Pumas UNAM and León with superiority, after ranking second in all-for-all with 29 points.

This is how the Guadalajara team ruled about Camilo's stay for at least four more years:

Vargas has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX in recent seasons, having been awarded as the MVP of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, in addition to winning the second title in his history from the Rojinegro team on December 12 on the court of the Jalisco Stadium.

Camilo Vargas is a key element in Diego Cocca's scheme, as he adds four commitments without receiving a goal. The Colombian goalkeeper accumulates 34 matches keeping his goal scoreless, as well as being a factor in the Liga MX title won in the 2021 Apertura.

Along with Monterrey, Atlas is the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, with only nine goals against.

Los Zorros occupy the fifth place in the current championship with 19 points obtained in 12 games played so far, as well as recording a record of 13 goals converted over five wins, four draws and three losses. His next challenge will be in home condition against Necaxa on Thursday, April 7 at 9:00pm Colombian time for the 13th date of the local league.

