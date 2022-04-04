The 'Olé, olé olé olé, Taylor, Taylor', which opened the emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys

There were many protagonists in the gala of the 64th Grammy Awards, but there was one who, despite not being physically at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, did feel like he was among the vast majority of those present and that could not go unnoticed: Oliver Taylor Hawkins.

The drummer of Foo Figthers was one of the figures to be honored in the space where the Academy takes the opportunity to render an In Memoria to those who are not in body but who continue to fill souls with his music. With 'There goes my hero', the tribute to the musician began, and the 'Olé, olé olé olé, Taylor, Taylor' was heard in passing that shook thousands of fans on social networks, starting with Twitter.

FOTO: Vía Twitter

Vía Twitter

In development...

