Rodrigo González explodes against Pedro Castillo and asks to avoid looting: “Our main enemy is the Government”

With a rather dislodged face, Rodrigo González started the program Amor y Fuego and, before starting with the entertainment notes, he did not hesitate to comment on the situation in the country. As we recall, violence and chaos are being experienced in the streets after protests went out of control in the face of the intervention of PNP troops seeking to unlock the Central Highway and stop protesters' attacks on other transport units that do not comply with unemployment.

“Our mission, shows function and what we are here for is to entertain you, that is what we do at this time, today on the air of Willax Television, for more than 13 years. However, we cannot be strangers, we do not live in a parallel world because we are entertaining, that does not mean that we are not worried, that we are not dismayed like other Peruvians like us,” said Rodrigo González.

“Our solidarity with all the families who are losing loved ones as a result of the transport stoppage, the violent looting that is taking place and the events that we are seeing happening thanks to the government in our country,” said the TV presenter, who was accompanied by his partner Gigi Mitre, who looked much angrier at the situation.

GIGI MITRE FURIOSA WITH PEDRO CASTILLO

The TV host showed how angry she was with Pedro Castillo's government, calling it nefarious. Even indicating that the president does not know where he stands, because although it is true, he is not to blame for everything that happens in the country, he has - he said - little capacity to react.

“Well, I have nothing more to say, the frustration and indignation that many of you feel, we share it too. It is a shame where we have come, we are sinking deeper and the only thing that our authorities show, starting with the president, is that they have zero love for the country. The only thing that interests them is their personal benefits, it is the last straw that we find ourselves in such a situation, Peru is fed up,” he said quite loudly.

Mitre indicated that the president's intention is for our country to be like Cuba, Venezuela “and even worse.” “We have fallen into the hands of a nefarious, incompetent government,” he said.

RODRIGO GONZÁLEZ ASKS THE PEOPLE

At another time, the driver took the floor to make an order to the population. Rodrigo González urged that they unite and not fight among Peruvians, since their only enemy is the government of the day.

“The only thing I want to say before we start entertainment is that this must never be Peruvians against Peruvians, that is all together against a government that is taking us into the abyss, it is not the war between us. Seeing people looting markets. That person who has that position has also had to go through a lot to be able to have that merchandise that he sells. I understand the needs, but remember that right now, the main enemy for me is the Government, not us among us. Let's not forget that”, concluded the TV host.

KEEP READING