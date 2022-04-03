Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren are caught together after announcing the end of their relationship: Did they reconcile?

Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau were in the middle of the eye of the media during the last week of March after the model surprised announcing the end of her romantic relationship with the former reality boy after two years of romance.

Although at first the businessman had not spoken about it, it was on the program En Boca de Todos that he ended up confirming the statement published by the influencer on his social networks. The former 'combatant' refused to give details of their breakup, but reaffirmed that their relationship was over.

“That's more than clear, the only thing to announce is that it's over. The details and for minors are strictly private, they don't have to be public,” said the former member of Esto es Guerra on March 29.

However, the official Instagram account of Instarandula, directed by journalist Samuel Suárez, shared some images where you can see Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren together again. Both would have been having lunch at a restaurant on Punta Hermosa beach in the company of a friend.

“Hello Samu, I send you photos of Vania and Mario together in Punta Hermosa”, the first publication reads where the models are clearly seen at the same table.

According to the so-called 'ratujas', who are the ones who send the photographs to the journalist, Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau would have spent the last Saturday 2nd of April together in the south of Lima. The truth is that with these photos netizens began to speculate about a possible reconciliation.

So far, neither of them has used their social networks to deny or affirm those exposed by the portal. It is worth mentioning that during an interview, the former member of 'Combate' indicated that he would have no problem seeing faces with his ex at any event they have at work, since they would have ended the relationship on good terms. Could this have been the case?

Remember that both were considered one of the most solid couples in the middle, because even though it was a long-distance romance, they always had time to visit each other. Either she came to Peru or he was going to the United States. The good chemistry they showed on networks and on TV shows where they were guests was enviable, nothing would make you think that the relationship would come to an end unexpectedly.

VANIA BLUDAU'S STATEMENT

As you remember, Bludau made this announcement on March 28, hours after Amor y Fuego approached her to ask her about her situation with Mario Irivarren, as they noticed that both no longer followed each other on Instagram and the young woman had deleted photos with him.

“Today I was intercepted by a TV program. And I know it was my fault, because if feelings hadn't taken over me, no one would be looking for me to ask questions,” the model said in her statement.

“I acted badly trying to pretend in front of the camera and I don't think it worked out well. I'm sorry. Making these public announcements of such a personal topic is tedious and sad but it is the right thing to do “it is supposed”, the young woman added and later confirmed her breakup.

“I made the difficult decision to end the relationship I had, even though there is a lot of love on my part. I will not give any details, nor any old speech and I sincerely hope that my decision will be respected”, concluded Vania, not before thanking those who read the letter.

