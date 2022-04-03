The “Chaparrito” of the CJNG obtained suspension for his arrest to be substantiated

Aldrin Miguel Jarquín Jarquín, el Chaparrito, a lieutenant of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), obtained an outright suspension for the authorities to base his arrest, because he accused illegalities in the fact that they kept him under protection.

According to court records reviewed by Infobae Mexico, El Chaparrito filed the appeal to the Twelfth District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City on March 16 and that same day granted that the actions of the authorities should be interrupted in the process.

According to sources consulted by this medium, the preliminary ruling does not mean that they have protected the alleged member of the CJNG, but that the reports proving his capture, executed in Jalisco in actions coordinated by agents of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the Secretariat of the Navy, must be submitted. Mexican Navy three days before filing your complaint.

Jarquín Jarquín, identified as a criminal leader in Colima, argued through his defense that he is illegally held, moreover, that the duplication of the constitutional term in the agreement was not motivated, which means a period of time before resolving his link to the process.

El Chaparrito fue ubicado en la lista negra de EEUU (Foto: OFAC)

The hearing to resolve the amparo was deferred for April 19 at 11:00 a.m. Although on 28 March it was notified that the responsible authority as indicated in the ownership of the Federal Ministerial Police and the agents under its command is non-existent. Three days later, the justified report submitted by the responsible authority was ordered to be made available to the parties.

El Chaparrito fell in Zapopan, as he is accused of leading the arms and chemical precursors trafficking in the port of Manzanillo, Colima, as well as shipments coming from Colombia. The 45-year-old is also wanted by US authorities.

According to the FGR report, the investigations culminated in the execution of seven searches in Zapopan and Guadalajara, which were ordered by a specialized judge and coordinated by an agent of the Federal Public Ministry.

He was being tracked since March 29, 2019, when an investigation was launched for an anonymous complaint that stated to various persons belonging to a criminal group that deals with firearms trafficking in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Mexico City.

La Sedena ha reconocido la pugna interna y sus consecuencias entre el CJNG y el Cártel Independiente de Colima (Foto: Especial)

Along with El Chaparrito, Diana Laura Morga Vega and Juan Salvador Barajas Figueroa, alleged accomplices of the CJNG, were also arrested, who were surprised in possession of weapons and drugs. After their arrest, the three were taken by air to the capital of the country.

The fall of the CJNG leader has led to considerable increases in executions in Colima, according to security spokesman Gustavo Adrián Joya Cervera. Only on the afternoon of his arrest, 500 agents of the National Guard arrived to reinforce operations in the entity and add 5,000 deployed elements.

Since the fight broke out in the Colima prison on January 25, the Colima Independent Cartel has taken over territorial disputes against those who were its partners in the CJNG. But they marked the war against El Chaparrito and his brother, José de Jesús Jarquín Jarquín, the R32. The Ministry of National Defense has acknowledged the internal struggle and its consequences, but the other identified perpetrator, Josué Brizuela Meraz, la Vaca, remains at large.

KEEP READING:



