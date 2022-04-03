Shooting in Playa Manzanillo in Acapulco left three dead and one injured

Minutes of terror experienced tourists on Manzanillo Beach in the port of Acapulco, after a shooting that ended the lives of three people, one of them was killed by security agents, while another was injured in the pursuit.

According to the Guerrero Prosecutor's Office, two subjects arrived at a restaurant, where they deprived two diners of their lives. Noticing the actions, they were persecuted by ministerial elements, but they opened fire.

The fray took place around 3:40pm on April 4, causing chaos among bathers who came to enjoy the sunny day by the sea. One of the alleged attackers fled injured while taking refuge inland.

Local media reported that there were four executed, but the authorities have specified that there were only three, since one of the hit men managed to escape. Two 9 mm pistols were secured at the scene of the incident. While the Public Prosecutor's Office and experts initiated the corresponding proceedings.

Although Guerrero was characterized by its ports and tourist destinations, violence and insecurity have overshadowed the appeal it once enjoyed. Shootings, burning of premises, murders, abandonment of human remains and clashes have intensified in Acapulco.

Despite the fact that even today there are international sporting activities and events, kidnappings, extortions and executions became part of daily life in the entity.

Hence, the people of Guerrero have experienced episodes of terror provoked by organized crime groups. According to a report published by The International Crisis Group, at least 40 groups are fighting for a diverse criminal portfolio, including activities related to drug trafficking.

Evelyn Salgado, governor who took office after last year's elections, has reiterated the strategic versions of the administration headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the face of criminal acts, it ensures that all this will be dealt with whenever root causes are attacked, for example, with the use of social programs.

However, elements of the Armed Forces have not been deployed to help protect the population, as has been the case with constant support plans in states such as Baja California, Colima, Michoacán and Zacatecas, all governed by Morena, the ruling party.

One of the last examples of the terror suffered by the inhabitants occurred on March 31, when six human heads were located, displayed on the awning of a vehicle in the municipality of Chilapa. Inside the unit there were eight bags of human remains and next to it a drug message in retaliation for the sale of methamphetamines.

Something similar happened three weeks earlier, after the discovery of two decapitated bodies that were abandoned in a taxi in the Diamond Zone of Acapulco.

One of the subjects' heads was left with two cards with drug messages on the windshield, while the other severed part was next to the bodies in the trunk of the vehicle. The bodies showed signs of torture.

While on March 24, three decapitated bodies were abandoned on a stretch of highway in Iguala de la Independencia, near the course that leads to the community of Santa Teresa, just 20 minutes from the municipal seat. The men were around 30 and 40 years old.

About 10 meters from where the lifeless subjects were stacked, their heads were severed and the arm of one of them were found. Security officers arrived to guard the area and the bodies were transferred to the forensic medical service for the necropsy of law.

