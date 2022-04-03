Grammys 2022: BTS confirmed their presentation at the 2022 Grammys gala

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Music group BTS poses for a portrait during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/AMA2017/Getty Images Portrait)

A few hours before the 2022 Grammys, one of the most anticipated galas in the music world will be held in Las Vegas, which will welcome the most outstanding talent in contemporary music, because after the delivery was postponed at the Staples Center stadium in Los Angeles, the venue was changed and will be witnessed in The MGM Garden Arena, this Sunday, April 3rd.

The nominated artists are preparing for the red carpet of this big event as are fans of each of these celebrities to witness their favorite performers on the live broadcast, which is why fans of the renowned South Korean group BTS have become a trend on social media, as confirmed on their official Twitter account their participation on stage with the following message: “We look forward to performing at the biggest night of music #GRAMMYS!” , to which his countless followers with arduous emotion celebrated the news.

BTS will make its third presentation at the 2022 Grammys Awards, a ceremony in which it will also seek to win its first golden megaphone for its nomination for Best Duo/Pop Group Performance for its “Butter”, which will make everyone present in the room of the event organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the United States, that is why various spectators have too much expectation of what will happen today on the stages of this gala.

While it is not yet known how long the Bangtan Bo and s will have for their presentation, however, it is expected that it will be the necessary to interpret the aforementioned song that led them to the nomination and that they better be able to listen to other of their most recognized creations such as Dynamite and Permission to Dance. Unfortunately for the famous fandom, not all members of the band will be on show tonight, as the singers' representatives revealed that Jungkook was infected with COVID, after arriving in the United States on March 28.

Jungkook de BTS fue diagnosticado por Covid luego de llegar a Estados Unidos (Foto: Twitter)

Likewise, Big Hit Music company that is responsible for representing the group assured that the singer presented mild symptoms such as a slight sore throat, however, his health will continue to be monitored during the period of isolation. He reported that the artist's appearance at the 2022 Grammys will depend on the various local regulations on the coronavirus, which will be a big surprise for fans of the group if Jungkook shows up for the start of the red carpet.

Until now, the exact time of the South Korean group's appearance on stage is unknown, however their fandom has already been present on social networks with various messages of emotion, joy and even various images that represented support for the performers, since the name of the band.

“BTS BTS BTS”, “BTS BTS BTS!! Waiting!!” , “SURELY THE BOYS ARE REALLY CUTE, ENOUGH, I WANT TO CRY BTS BTS BTS” “Listen #BTS_Butter, the song that broke records with 10 weeks ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 of a Korean act and Grammy-nominated artists #BTS @BTS_twt”, have been one of the most outstanding comments by fans of the group.

Se espera que la agrupación presente en los escenarios sus más detacados temas como lo es "Permission to Dance".

Recently Tony Succar shared on his official Instagram account the emotion he denoted when he received several ovations, however what he never imagined is that the applause and shouts were not for him, but for one of the members of the band BTS. According to the timbalero, he was mistaken for a singer of the South Korean band. This fun moment caused his fans to laugh about this fact, while others asked him to try to take a picture with the members of BTS.

